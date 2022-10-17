Offers nearly universal chemical compatibility and corrosion resistance.

Lansdale, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions and engineered components, highlights WR®600, a carbon-fiber-reinforced, PFA-based composite featuring outstanding chemical, impact, and thermal shock resistance. The WR®600 thermoplastic composite can withstand continuous service temperatures up to 500°F (260°C) and is ideal for stationary wear rings for static applications; pump applications in refineries, chemical plants, power plants, and water treatment plants; as well as all types of centrifugal pumps.

WR® 600 withstands the strongest acids, bases, halogens, and solvents. Its non-galling properties facilitate extended periods of dry running during upset conditions. Featuring excellent impact and thermal shock resistance, WR® 600 tolerates rapid startup or shutdown without the risk of fracture or pump failure. Components made of WR®600 run tighter clearances than traditional metallic materials, reducing recirculation and improving efficiency. This results in substantial energy savings, extended service life, and improved mean time between repairs.

Components made of WR® 600 will have improved dry run properties, compared to standard materials, that will extend pump reliability and lifetime. Quick and easy machining to exact finish dimensions reduces pump repair turnaround time and increases equipment availability. In addition, WR® 600 improves vibration damping for increased pump life.

With comprehensive in-house machining centers, Greene Tweed offers finished WR® 600 parts, along with stock shapes in many sizes. Greene Tweed’s engineers provide expert assistance in determining the best material and design for each application.

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

