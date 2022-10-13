The panel – “Piecing Together the Co-Man/Co-Pack Puzzle: Find the Answers You Need” – takes place at 8:50 A.M. October 23, 2022

Batavia, IL – Emerging Brands Summit, a one-day event designed to help growing brands that are seeking to scale their manufacturing operations, takes place in Chicago on October 23, 2022. A curated selection of speakers and panelists includes CEOs, Founders, and other CPG industry leaders. The event is co-located with PACK EXPO International, the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in the country in 2022.

“Efficient scaling is one of the biggest challenges emerging CPG brands can face, and understanding innovative manufacturing is crucial to success ” says panelist Leslie Dahlin, Director of Finance at GreenSeed Contract Packaging. “Collaboration is one of GreenSeed’s core operating principles, and I’m honored to share insights and ideas alongside such an esteemed roster of speakers.”

Dahlin will be joined by fellow panelists Cathy Bacon, Owner of Freedom Foods LLC; Rick Mastroianni, President of TRM Services; DeAnn Devenney, Director of Sales & Marketing at Maverick Packaging Inc.; and session moderator Carl Melville, Founder and Managing Partner of The Melville Group. The panel will share their expertise in the Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing industry (CM&P), and provide insights on what emerging brands need to know when scaling through CM&Ps.

Dahlin leads GreenSeed’s finance, technology, and human resource functions. She has been in contract packaging for more a decade, holding various accounting and finance roles with Peacock Engineering, Greencore USA, and Hearthside Food Solutions. She has a Master of Accounting Science and a Bachelor of Accounting from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, and is a Certified Managerial Accountant. She resides outside of Chicago, Illinois, with her husband, Charlie, and their three children.

For more information on the services offered by GreenSeed Contract Packaging, contact Leslie Dahlin via LinkedIn or email her at LDahlin@GreenSeedCP.com

About GreenSeed

GreenSeed [www.greenseedcp.com] is a contract packaging company, delivering dependable, quality external packaging operations to large and mid-sized CPG companies who want to maximize growth by bringing premium foods to market safely, efficiently, and with less waste while meeting consumer demands. Family office owned, GreenSeed is an evergreen business centered around the long-term success of its people, clients, and business strategies. The company’s professionally skilled workforce orchestrates an agile approach using certified processes and practices, data-driven technology, and forward-thinking R&D while focusing on responsible innovation and sustainability. Acting as an extension of its clients’ brands, GreenSeed makes nourishing foods more affordable and accessible to all through social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

About Emerging Brands Summit

The Emerging Brands Summit [www.emergingbrandssummit.com] is a one-day event bringing together leaders of new brands with experts in manufacturing and packaging to develop a blueprint to scale operations. Content includes education sessions, panel discussions, and first-hand success stories of scaling up. Attendees can also explore the Emerging Brands Marketplace to find both in-house and contract manufacturing and packaging solutions.

The Emerging Brands Summit is co-located with PACK EXPO International, the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in 2022, and produced by PMMI Media Group, a market-leading B2B media company that produces information for packaging, processing, and automation decision makers.