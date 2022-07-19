In this critical role, Denman will lead facility and production operations to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency.

Rodger Denman

atavia, IL – GreenSeed Contract Packaging, an external packaging operation serving large and mid-sized consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, has appointed experienced operational leader Rodger Denman as Plant Maintenance Manager. Denman will provide strategic direction to the plant maintenance department, with an emphasis on safety, good manufacturing principles (GMPs), quality, sanitation, and preventive maintenance.

“We’re an operational organization, and safety and efficiency are mission-critical values,” said David Gray, CEO of GreenSeed Contract Packaging. “Rodger Denman brings more than 30 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to our production and maintenance teams.”

As an award-winning contract packaging company, GreenSeed has built a reputation for helping its customers problem solve and adapt quickly to changing circumstances. CPG companies continue to face challenges ranging from labor shortages to inflationary pressures to supply chain disruptions. The Maintenance Manager role is key to providing the reliability, innovation, and efficiency that GreenSeed’s customers count on.

“A solid maintenance program helps to eliminate many forms of waste, including equipment downtime, quality defects, and materials waste,” Denman says. “My focus as a Maintenance Manager includes eliminating all forms of waste, promoting logical and fact-based problem-solving processes, and systematizing maintenance functions for performance improvement.”

Denman notes he is excited to be part of the GreenSeed team, because it’s a growing company that values the community, the environment, and healthy lifestyles.

About GreenSeed Contract Packaging

GreenSeed is a contract packaging company that delivers high quality external packaging operations to large and mid-sized CPG companies that want to maximize growth and bring premium foods to market safely and efficiently with less waste. Family office owned, GreenSeed is invested in the long-term success of its people, clients, and business strategies that meet consumer demands. The company’s professionally skilled workforce orchestrates an agile approach using certified processes and practices, data-driven technology, and forward-thinking R&D. Acting as an extension of its clients’ brands, GreenSeed makes nourishing foods more affordable and accessible to all through social, environmental, and economic sustainability. For more information visit https://greenseedcp.com/