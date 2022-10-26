GSSI’s UtilityScan DF – locating and mapping underground utilities.

GSSI UtilityScan DF

GSSI’s ground penetrating radar systems are designed to help your business while saving time and money. The UtilityScan DF is for complex jobs that have multiple targets that are buried shallow and deep. With the two antennas, 300 MHz and 800 MHz, built into one system, you can view shallow and deep targets simultaneously in a single scan on the screen. Due to the antennas built into the UtilityScan DF, this system can be used for a multitude of applications including utility detection, environmental assessment, archaeology, and forensics.

The UtilityScan DF is an ideal choice for identifying buried utilities at multiple depths. Both metallic and non-metallic targets can be identified quickly and easily, and GSSI’s patented LineTrac technology gives users the ability to detect AC power and induced RF energy present in buried utilities. Using the UtilityScan DF ahead of digging lets users avoid service utilities such as gas, communications, and sewer lines as well as underground storage tanks and PVC pipes in various soils.

GSSI’s equipment is built for the environments our customers work in. The UtilityScan DF system comes with a 2-year warranty and training classes. GSSI’s Academy offers over 100 classes taught in Nashua, NH and Henderson, NV. Whether you’re new to GPR or need a refresher, the training classes are beneficial to understanding how to use the equipment.

For more information on UtilityScan DF, please visit https://www.geophysical.com/products/utilityscan-df.

About GSSI:

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. is the world leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, primarily for the concrete inspection, utility mapping and locating, road and bridge deck evaluation, geophysics, and archaeology markets. Our equipment is used all over the world to explore the subsurface of the earth and to inspect infrastructure systems non-destructively. GSSI created the first commercial GPR system over 50 years ago and continues to provide the widest range and highest quality GPR equipment available today.