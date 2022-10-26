The Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams for frontline workers is now available on Honeywell mobile computers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today a new integration with Microsoft to help highly mobile workers by providing a set of digital tools enabling enhanced communication and collaboration, all on one platform.

Users of select Honeywell mobile computers in the warehousing, logistics, healthcare and retail fields can download the popular and optimized Microsoft Teams for frontline workers application. Through Teams, workers can turn Honeywell devices into a walkie talkie with a dedicated button. This push-to-talk solution enables clear, instant and secure voice communication over the cloud, allowing employees to better serve customers or patients on demand.

“A customer- or patient-centric approach can be improved through technology-led productivity and mobility solutions,” said Karen Bomber, senior director of Marketing at Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “As mobile workers are being challenged to know more at a moment’s notice than ever before, the combination of Honeywell’s rugged, versatile mobile computers with Microsoft Teams gives workers access to the answers they need by connecting with each other to coordinate the right outcomes.”

Despite their essential role in every industry, mobile workers have been traditionally underserved by technology. According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index,1 46 percent of frontline workers reported they value tech tools over mental health and wellness benefits at their job to help reduce work-related stress, just behind better pay and vacation time. Empowering them with the right technology makes their job easier and allows efficient collaboration between coworkers.

“We’re thrilled to add Honeywell to our purpose-built devices integrated with Microsoft Teams,” said Kristina Behr, Vice President of Product, Frontline and Workflows at Microsoft. “Frontline workers are the backbone of many organizations, and this solution empowers the frontline workforce to deliver agility in responsiveness and optimize productivity, all on a single, secure enterprise platform.”

The addition of Microsoft Teams for frontline workers to Honeywell’s software ecosystem allows employees to communicate and collaborate with each other effectively using one powerful mobile computer without the need to carry separate bulky radios.

Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services develops and deploys an innovative range of solutions, software and services that help keep workers and workplaces safer and more productive, and supply chains and assets more efficient, accurate and reliable. For more information, visit sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

1 Work Trend Index Special Report survey conducted by Edelman Data x Intelligence, pg. 12, 13.