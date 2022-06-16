A case study on how BluSmart achieved higher brand awareness & engagement with email gamification in Mailmodo.

About BluSmart:

BluSmart is India’s first electric, ride-hailing platform that is 100% electric, sustainable and reliable. They’re on a mission to improve sustainability with an efficient and affordable electric mobility solution.

Challenge: Search for an engaging way to drive awareness of e-mobility

BluSmart was hosting its annual #BluKms contest, to get more users to opt for sustainable transportation via their electric cabs.

BluSmart noticed contest participation dipping. To boost participation, BluSmart wanted to motivate users by creating awareness of sustainable transportation. But creating awareness was no easy task, it could fall flat if not done right. So he looked for an engaging way to drive brand awareness.

Approach: Gamify emails with scored quizzes in Mailmodo to engage and educate the fun way

With the interactive quiz widget in email, Shobhit could tap into users’ competitive spirit and increase awareness by sharing insights on e-mobility, all without leaving the inbox.

Got a custom template with an interactive quiz made by the Mailmodo team. The template was coded to prevent retake of the quiz ensuring only one entry by each rider.

With the interactive quiz in email, users answered the quiz in email, real-time. They got results and insights behind each answer in email. Many also shared the quiz results on social media.

“The Mailmodo team has been exceptional throughout our journey. Be it any custom requirement or any general query, the team has always been there to help out and it has been a hassle-free and smooth experience.” Shobhit Mehrotra, Growth Marketing, Blu-Smart

The email campaign with an interactive quiz was sent to the top 5000 participants of the #BluKms contest.

Result: 3.5X brand awareness with email gamification along with social media engagement

Achieved 35% quiz submissions, which was 3.5X times the target.

10 riders shared quiz results on social media leading to positive brand awareness and engagement. The social media brand page of Blu-Smart received many DMs leading to higher social media engagement.

“The submission rate on the mail was surprisingly higher than we expected. The customers interacted with the email actively and got to learn a few insights about BluSmart through the questions asked.” Shobhit Mehrotra, Growth Marketing, Blu-Smart

www.mailmodo.com