Impact Absorbents Inc today announced the opening of a new Benton Arkansas based manufacturing and distribution facility.

Atascadero, CA: “In addition to our main location on the west coast, the new facility in Arkansas will significantly increase our production capacity” said Tom Lawlor, Director of Marketing with impact Absorbents. “The new facility will also improve our overall ability to support our Southern, Midwest, and Atlantic Coast partners efficiently and cost effectively.”

“It has been a long-time goal for us to expand our manufacturing and distribution capabilities to a more central location. We are excited for the opportunity to be part of and contribute to the Benton & Little Rock community” said Misha Woodard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As a Family run business for over thirty years we are grateful for the growth we have experienced and the need to expand our capabilities and look forward to building new partnerships.”

Impact Absorbents is a manufacturer of spill and safety supplies including ECOLOGO Certified absorbents, absorbent pads, socks, oil booms, absorbent rolls and pillows. Other products include grease containment systems, paint absorbent and hardener, acid and caustic neutralizing absorbent, and spill kits for oil, hazardous liquids and biohazards.

Impact Absorbents, Inc. is an absorbent and hazardous spill response supplies manufacturer and wholesaler, with a mission to provide safe and eco-friendly spill clean-up solutions working with Industrial, Safety, and Janitorial Supply Distributors, Safety Professionals, and Hazardous Spill Response professionals.

Media Contact:

Tom Lawlor

Director of Marketing

tlawlor@spillhero.com

(800) 339-7672

www.spillhero.com