InfinityQS’ Eric Weisbrod and Jason Chester awarded by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

FAIRFAX, Va. – InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, proudly announces that Eric Weisbrod, Vice President of Product Management, and Jason Chester, Director of Global Channel Programs, have been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine’s 2022 Pros to Know award list. Additionally, Weisbrod has earned a spot on the 2022 Food Logistics’ Rockstars of the Supply Chain list for his contributions in the cold food and beverage space.

Each year, Supply & Demand Chain Executive reveals its Pros to Know list recognizing over 200 executives that lead initiatives helping their organizations to prepare for supply chain challenges and the ever-changing nature of today’s business world. The magazine’s sister publication, Food Logistics, presents the annual Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award, which recognizes influential individuals whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

This marks Eric Weisbrod’s third time as a Pro to Know and second as a Rockstar of the Supply Chain. Both award programs commended Weisbrod for leading the evolution of InfinityQS’ Statistical Process Control (SPC) software to ensure new features and updates directly address the quality management needs of modern manufacturers. Under Eric’s guidance, InfinityQS has helped clients across industries implement its cloud-based solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™ on Demand—to gain anytime, anywhere access to strategic insights for improved quality and compliance, decreased costs and risk, and enhanced performance across their organizations.

“Outdated quality control methods are still common in many manufacturing plants, even in industries like food and beverage where quality and safety standards are particularly stringent. When quality data is locked away in paper checklists, spreadsheets, or siloed databases, it prevents a proactive approach to quality and leaves valuable insights untapped,” explained Weisbrod. “But when data from all processes, lines, and sites in an enterprise are united in the cloud, the big picture of quality forms. Manufacturers can then solve production issues in real time, discover the greatest opportunities for organization-wide improvement, and even drive high levels of quality up and down the supply chain. I’m proud to be recognized for helping today’s manufacturers make the move to digital with InfinityQS solutions.”

Earning his second appearance on the Pros to Know list, Jason Chester was honored for educating InfinityQS’ strategic channel partners and industries at large on manufacturing optimization through next-generation solutions like InfinityQS’ Enact. With demand for flexible, digital quality tools on the rise in the wake of COVID-19, Chester has helped InfinityQS’ global channel partners successfully integrate Enact into their portfolios of offerings. Now more manufacturers around the world are deploying InfinityQS software to monitor production remotely, increase agility, improve performance, and build resilience.

“The benefits of moving from paper to digital quality management are clear, yet we still see some hesitation due to misconceptions about the transformation journey. Many manufacturers believe digital initiatives are long-term, strategic investments that come with high costs and risks,” commented Chester. “But InfinityQS and the Partner Program are shifting this paradigm. Our cloud-based quality solutions empower manufacturers to rapidly deploy technology to target specific challenges or weaknesses, and then scale implementation as needed. Ultimately, we’re helping clients take the first steps towards digital transformation and lay the foundation for smart manufacturing operations of the future.”

The full 2022 Pros to Know list is available at www.sdcexec.com. This year’s Rock Stars of the Supply Chain winners will be featured in the March 2022 issue of Food Logistics and online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.