On May 19, InfinityQS will host a free live webinar, “A Crystal Ball for Your Manufacturing Data.”

FAIRFAX, Va. – InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces it will be hosting a free webinar titled, “A Crystal Ball for Your Manufacturing Data,” on Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. EST/5 p.m. UTC. This live webinar will be led by Doug Fair, InfinityQS Chief Operating Officer and Six Sigma Black Belt, as he explores how manufacturers can uncover actionable insights from their quality and process data to predict problems, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.

During the webinar, Fair will present three real-world quality success stories from the aerospace, bottling, and packaging industries. Attendees will learn:

How an aerospace company dramatically improved plant throughput— and achieved huge reductions in cost

and achieved huge reductions in cost How a large bottler reduced giveaway and related costs— saving $800,000 a year on just one production line

saving $800,000 a year on just one production line How a folded carton plant went from worst quality to best in only three months by eliminating manufacturing defects—allowing them to retain their largest clients and prevent the plant from closing

A seasoned quality professional, Fair has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, analytics, and statistical applications. He commented, “Quality data collected on the plant floor has the potential for so much more than keeping products in spec. By digging into their quality data—the data they already collect—manufacturers can make informed decisions to continuously improve their products, processes, and operations. I’m excited to share the customer stories that highlight the power of quality data, and I hope to inspire attendees to make similar changes in their own organizations.”

Details at a Glance:

Who: Doug Fair, COO, InfinityQS

What: “A Crystal Ball for Your Manufacturing Data”

When: Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. EST/5 p.m. UTC

To register for the webinar, visit: https://www.infinityqs.com/connect/webinars/mastering-quality-webinar.

