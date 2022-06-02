Hands-on cybersecurity training solutions unveiled to help organizations fill the cyber skills gap and bolster security posture.

MADISON, WI — Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company and part of Cengage Group, announced a hands-on supply-chain cybersecurity workshop and role-guided training solutions they will showcase at the RSA Conference, June 7-9, 2022, in San Francisco, CA. Infosec will highlight a range of solutions including proprietary, role-guided training roadmaps, gamified security awareness programs and a chance to experience their industry-leading training firsthand with an incident response security workshop focused on supply chain security.

Record numbers of cyber incidents and open cybersecurity roles in 2021 fueled the need for security education to strengthen organizations’ security cultures, upskill cyber teams, reduce business risk and meet compliance. To help overcome these challenges, Infosec has developed new solutions within their Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ training platforms to help organizations scale effective, role-guided cyber education to every employee.

At this year’s RSA Conference, Infosec will highlight several security training solutions that provide hands-on, engaging training for the entire enterprise, empowering professionals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime.

Infosec Skills Roles provide pre-built training and certification roadmaps for 12 of the most in-demand cybersecurity positions, enabling enterprises to upskill and reskill cyber talent at scale and individuals to break into the industry.

Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games help employees learn by doing and accelerate security behavior change through a first-of-its-kind gamified approach. The games put employees in the driver’s seat with interactive storylines that foster critical thinking, boost retention and increase engagement.

Infosec Skills Cyber Ranges provide hands-on training exercises in virtualized environments that security and IT professionals encounter in their jobs. Mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise, interactive cyber ranges help learners not only master foundational concepts but also help them apply this knowledge hands-on to counter the adversarial behaviors targeting their businesses.

Infosec IQ’s Cybersecurity Culture Survey systematically measures and tracks employee perceptions and sentiments around five domains of cybersecurity culture, enabling organizations to pinpoint areas for improvement, see recommended strategies to strengthen their culture and track progress over time.

“RSA’s theme of ‘transform’ is fitting, as it is time for our industry to reexamine how we provide security training that is engaging and impactful. To build a security culture, we must invest in our people and how they perceive cybersecurity at work and home,” said Jim Chilton, GM of Infosec and Chief Information Officer at Cengage Group. “Whether it’s security awareness training or hands-on technical training, Infosec will continue to invest in making learning both fun and actionable, while helping security leaders better equip teams to counter real-world threats.”

RSA attendees will have the opportunity to experience Infosec Skills training firsthand, with a hands-on lab session on securing the supply chain led by Infosec’s principal security researcher, Keatron Evans. On the exhibit floor, attendees can experience Infosec Skills Roles and Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games firsthand and learn how Infosec is working to fill the cyber skills gap through role-guided training that engages and empowers employees.

Visit Infosec at booth 3324 in the South Hall at the RSA Conference or attend Infosec’s Secure the Supply Chain Workshop with Keatron Evans on June 7 from 1:15 PM – 3:15 PM PT in Moscone West 2020 to learn more about their organization-wide security training education platforms.

About Infosec

Infosec, part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

Infosec Media Relations Contact

Kate Rodgers

kate.rodgers@infosecinstitute.com

608.243.7765