Fourteen cybersecurity professionals receive lifetime access to hands-on cybersecurity training.

MADISON, WI — Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group, today announced fourteen recipients of the 2022 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship. Established in 2018 to draw new talent from under-represented groups to join the cybersecurity industry and close the growing skills gap, the program awards lifetime access to Infosec Skills, a $10,000 value, to help recipients launch and advance their cybersecurity careers.

“The cybersecurity industry has long dealt with a lack of diversity, which has contributed to a growing cyber skills gap. Awarding lifetime access to our Infosec Skills platform across underrepresented groups is our way to help close the gap and bring new ideas to the table,” said Jim Chilton, Infosec GM and Cengage Group CIO. “Applicants for this scholarship showed passion and determination to grow their cybersecurity skills, sharing their goals of making an impact in the security industry. We congratulate our 2022 Infosec Accelerate scholars, and look forward to watching them develop their cybersecurity abilities and grow their careers.”

Infosec Skills, Infosec’s technical skill development platform, includes over 1,400 resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses. Scholarship recipients have unlimited access to the newly released Infosec Skills cyber range, where cyber professionals can learn to defend against MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise tactics and techniques, perform penetration tests and practice writing secure code in an enclosed environment. Labs inside the cyber ranges guide learners through realistic scenarios inside the operating environments they’d encounter on the job — with clear learning objectives and actionable lessons.

2022 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship winners are:

Infosec Accelerate Women Scholarship

Thanyathorn Thanapattheerakull | Toronto, Canada

Betta Lyon-Delsordo | Missoula, Montana

Heidys Cabrera | Hialeah Gardens, Florida

Infosec Accelerate BIPOC Scholarship

Summer Black | Oak Lawn, Illinois

Jade Brown | Beachwood, Ohio

Joanina Perez | Brockton, Massachusetts

Infosec Accelerate Military & Veteran Scholarship

Shaz Baig | Brooklyn, New York

Brian Nordemo | Laconia, New Hampshire

Christopher Chisholm | Missoula, Montana

Infosec Accelerate Undergraduate Scholarship

Nicholas Kenyon | Cape Coral, Florida

Anthony Torres | Santa Clarita, California

Nicholas Langenfeld | Wild Rose, Wisconsin

Infosec Accelerate LGBTQI+ Scholarship

Angelica Bonus | San Diego, California

Kandice Kucharczyk | Cape Coral, Florida

Learn more about the Infosec Accelerate Scholarships here.

About Infosec

Infosec, a part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

Infosec Scholarship Contact

Camille Raymond

Client Advocacy & Community Manager

camille.raymond@infosecinstitute.com

Infosec Media Relations Contact

Ryan Miner, Marketing Communications Manager

ryan.miner@infosecinstitute.com