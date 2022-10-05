Harp, an innovative space divider designed with bungee cords, the first product launch from new partnership between Inscape and Connection.

TORONTO, ON — Inscape, the leading provider of simple yet masterfully crafted workplace products for the office of tomorrow, is pleased to announce its new partnership with commercial furniture designer and manufacturer Connection. Together, the companies will collaborate to deliver best-in-class, unique, and simplified workspace solutions focusing on fit, function, scalability, and timeless designs for the world of work today and in the future. Kicking off this new partnership, the companies are thrilled to launch their first of many collections, Harp.

Harp is a contemporary, innovative space divider designed for emerging workplace trends to create various ‘neighborhood’ zones with multiple accessory options for personalization and collaboration. The hero product showcased during Neocon 2022, Harp is distinctively designed with bungee cords to construct ‘walls’ that offer visual privacy. Harp acts as a space divider and an enclave without obstructing visibility or creating a permanent wall structure while adding style and beauty to any space. Revolving around agility and hybrid work, Harp dividers are not anchored to the floor, so companies have the freedom to construct neighborhoods throughout the workplace. With Harp, teams can easily collaborate in shared breakout spaces, focus in private work areas, hold in-person and virtual meetings, relax in a quiet zone, and much more.

“Inscape creates simple and adaptable furniture that solves the workplace’s current and future needs, and we are excited to be partnering with Connection to create elegant, functional, and unique products together,” says Laura Barski, Vice President of Marketing and Product Design at Inscape. “The speed of business and advances in mobile technology are continually increasing, so having an environment that supports and adapts to people’s ever-changing working styles is vital for a company’s success today and tomorrow. Working with the Connection design team, we developed Harp for workers to have the freedom to create the adaptable private spaces that they need to succeed whenever needed. Harp redefines space division with its innovative materiality and flexibility yet is still simple at its core, exemplifying Inscape’s ethos of simplicity mastered.”

The soft bungee cords make a bold design statement, providing a unique contrast between the solid industrial finish of the steel frames and the more subtle touches of detail given by the accessories. In contrast to traditional office drapes or curtains, Harp’s cords create clean and even lines for a structured impression. In addition to this eye-catching design, Harp space dividers are truly flexible. Unlike other space divider products, the lack of anchors allows for zones to be moved whenever needed.

Harp is 94.5” tall with four frame styles (single-sided, double-sided, end panels, and corner frames) in different timber finishes. The bungee cords are available in five colors (black, white, grey, olive, and yellow). Harp can be accessorized with shelves, planters, whiteboards, and media units. Storage options and more are coming soon.

For more information on Harp and Connection, please visit connection.uk.com. For more information on Inscape, please visit www.myinscape.com.

ABOUT INSCAPE

Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. In today’s fast-changing modern society, offices need to transform and adapt as fast as the world around them. Inscape engineers solutions from the outset to make this process simple and smart. Anything is possible with Inscape. For more information on Inscape, visit our website: www.myinscape.com.

ABOUT CONNECTION

Connection, part of the Flokk Group, designs and manufactures innovative commercial furniture that adapts to the ever-changing ways in which people effectively work and learn. Allowing you to create space that works harder, smarter, and altogether better. Space is a critical asset. The way its defined influences physical and emotional attitudes, creates culture, and affects the productivity of those within it. Insight into the needs of modern commercial, educational, and public-sector environments gives Connection an understanding of evolving working practices. At Connection, we identified these core needs of collaborating, focusing, meeting, and socializing. These four cornerstones interpret how people work together, seek sanctuary, access technology, and share ideas. By understanding how people work, Connection can create spaces that work.

ABOUT THE FLOKK GROUP

Flokk is the leading manufacturer of high-quality workplace furniture in Europe, developing a growing family of brands. The company is the proud owner of the Connection, HÅG, RH, Giroflex, BMA, RMB, Offecct, Profim, Malmstolen, and 9to5 brands. About 1,800 employees work together to achieve Flokk’s vision: Inspire Great Work. The company’s head office is in Oslo, Norway, with main production units in Røros (Norway), Nässjö (Sweden), Turek (Poland), Guangdong (China), Hawthorne (USA), Huddersfield (UK). The company has additional sales offices in Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, UK, France, Switzerland, Singapore, USA, Canada, China, and Australia. Flokk products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. In addition, Flokk has a 40-year history of structured focus on the environment, enabling the company to be a leader in the development of sustainable furniture. For more information, please visit www.flokk.com.

