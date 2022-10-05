The ITS R&D lab is now a valuable resource for our customers because we can dedicate the time to solve specific application issues.

Before any customer commits to any equipment purchase, most want to know or confirm their product’s thermal profile or washing process in advance. The ITS R&D lab is now a valuable resource for our customers because we can dedicate the time to solve specific application issues. ITS can also test new ideas and processes and provide solutions that improve the customer’s process.

Our R & D lab includes a versatile oven and lab washer, an in-house heat transfer program, and commercial CFD software to develop or confirm the heating/washing process with the customer by providing scientific results, with or sometimes without the actual parts.

After the PO, R & D always work with the engineering department to ensure delivering the necessary heat process or washing parameters. R & D department also constantly work on different innovation projects, explore new method or technology to keep ITS in leading edge of the thermal processing industry.

“Solutions for Tomorrow” is the slogan for R & D. The full-time lab is under the direction of Dr. Joe, an US Patent holder with a Ph.D. in Thermal Science.

About International Thermal Systems

ITS works with global customers to determine their needs, develop the right solution, then install and start up the equipment. From here, it is the continuous interaction from which the customer can lean on the ITS expertise to maximize the efficiency of their equipment.

ITS – International Thermal Systems is a global original equipment manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces, and aqueous washers for automotive, aerospace, power generation, battery manufacturing, building products, foundry, ice builders, and metal packaging industries. ITS is in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, USA, with another manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. Learn more by visiting us online:

https://www.internationalthermalsystems.com/