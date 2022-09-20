Supply & Demand Chain Executive names inVia Robotics’ Lauren Ziccardi and Kristen Moore winners of 3rd Annual Women in Supply Chain Award.

Westlake Village, CA – inVia Robotics ’ Vice President of Solutions Development, Lauren Ziccardi, and Chief Marketing Ofﬁcer, Kristen Moore, have been named winners of the 3rd annual Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. Alongside Ziccardi and Moore’s leadership, inVia Robotics has brought to market unique technology that makes logistics warehouses more efﬁcient and more productive in spite of a shortage of labor.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. In the past year, Ziccardi and Moore have helped shape the supply chain industry by shining a light on the breadth of automation options available and how to determine the right solution for each warehouse. Warehouses utilizing inVia Robotics’ AI-powered Automation Solution have been able to digitize and automate their operations in a way that increases both productivity and accuracy. At a time when they’re facing more consumer demands than ever before, they can optimize their warehouse by strategically placing inventory, synchronizing movement of resources, and automating rote fulﬁllment tasks.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition alongside such dedicated, talented, and well respected women in the supply chain industry,” says Ziccardi. “I feel empowered by the fact that I am able to make a difference for our customers, and the industry as a whole, as they not only plan for what’s in front of them, but also for what’s to come.”

inVia’s systems are offered on a subscription basis, where customers pay only for the productivity of the system. There are no big capital outlays or burdens of equipment ownership & maintenance, and technology updates are included in the service. So, as new features and performance enhancements are added, customers always have the latest technology advances at work in their warehouses. inVia operates the robotics system with 24/7 monitoring and support and ensures labor – both people and robots – is managed throughout the day to get orders out on time.

“I am both grateful and humbled to have been selected for this award,” says Moore. “It has been an honor to work alongside other supply chain industry leaders the last four years to help navigate a time of tremendous growth and change. I am more invigorated than ever to bring ground-breaking automation technology to the market in a way that supports our customers and helps their businesses thrive.”

“When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I’m proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year’s and past years’ winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum.”

Earlier this year, inVia Robotics was also awarded the 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. inVia’s true robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model was awarded for transforming the distribution center of an entertainment merchandise third-party logistics provider (3PL). By implementing inVia’s comprehensive warehouse execution system (WES) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the 3PL was able to increase productivity rates by 1,000%.

Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners. For more information on inVia Robotics, visit www.inviarobotics.com .

inVia Robotics is an award-winning automation company that provides the next generation of warehouse optimization solutions. Our system leverages autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven warehouse orchestration software to help e-commerce businesses and 3PLs automate and optimize material ﬂow across fulﬁllment centers. We deliver our comprehensive automation services as a subscription, and our systems are built to deploy quickly and without disruption to existing operations. The results are a 4-5X increase in productivity and accuracy rates of 99.9% – at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation. Learn more about how we can optimize your operations at www.inViarobotics.com .

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

