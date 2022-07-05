inVia Robotics wins the 2022 Top Supply Chain Project from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Westlake Village, CA – inVia Robotics – a leader in eCommerce fulﬁllment automation systems –– has been awarded this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. inVia’s true robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model was awarded for transforming the distribution center of an entertainment merchandise third-party logistics provider (3PL). By implementing inVia’s comprehensive warehouse execution system (WES) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the 3PL was able to increase productivity rates by 1,000%, boosting pick rates from 30 UPH to 334 UPH.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition and award as we continue to work with warehouses of all sizes to improve their daily throughput,” says Lior Elazary, CEO and Co-Founder of inVia. “As we work with leading 3PLs in the industry, we recognize that digitizing and automating their warehouses with minimal disruption to existing operations is key. We’re proud to be able to help our customers keep pace with e-commerce demand, and in turn, be recognized by the industry.”

A key differentiator in receiving the award was the combination of inVia Logic WES and inVia Picker AMRs. inVia’s integrated software and hardware deliver a comprehensive solution that:

Intelligently optimizes inventory placement through inVia Logic, enabling random access to a wide variety of SKUs being delivered directly to

Manages orders to leverage batching and pick path efﬁciency to speed the retrieval of goods by inVia Picker

Dynamically allocates labor resources based on productivity data to maximize throughput and minimize idle

Additionally, workers used inVia PickMate productivity tools on existing handheld devices to receive intuitive, step-by-step instructions to complete fulﬁllment tasks. Eliminating the need for additional training time, inVia PickMate boosted both efﬁciency and accuracy rates immediately. This coupled with automating goods retrieval and replenishment led to a 60% reduction in labor needs.

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But, the core reason today’s supply chains haven’t completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it’s about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”

To view the full list of this year’s Top Supply Chain Project winners visit https://sdce.me/5s59mx . For more information on inVia Robotics, visit www.inviarobotics.com .

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is an award-winning automation company that provides the next generation of warehouse optimization solutions. Our system leverages autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven warehouse orchestration software to help e-commerce businesses and 3PLs automate and optimize material ﬂow across fulﬁllment centers. We deliver our comprehensive automation services as a subscription, and our systems are built to deploy quickly and without disruption to existing operations. The results are a 4-5X increase in productivity and accuracy rates of 99.9% – at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation. Learn more about how we can optimize your operations at www.inViarobotics.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

