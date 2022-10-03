ITS Logistics can now distribute to 95% of US population within two days.

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the development of its Dallas-Fort Worth location, which will increase their total US distribution space to more than 3 million square feet. The facility, which broke ground in August, will include 1,045,889 square feet in the Northpoint Development Intermodal Logistics Center with a total investment of $100M+ in the region.

The new Dallas-Fort Worth facility will serve as ITS’ first Texas location and combined with their existing operations in Reno, NV and Indianapolis, IN, will support the company’s efforts to offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population in less than two days.

The Intermodal Logistics Center is in a Class A industrial park serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area and is adjacent to BNSF’s Alliance Intermodal facility, FedEx and UPS regional hubs, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and Interstate 35W. The building will feature 40’ clear ceiling height, 200+ dock doors, parking for 400+ trailers, climate control, and is expected to be complete in July 2023.

“This new Dallas-Fort Worth location is a key addition to our growing portfolio of leading-edge omnichannel fulfillment and distribution facilities, while also giving us an entry point to expand our regional drayage and truckload offerings,” said Ryan Martin, President of Assets for ITS Logistics.

ITS Logistics employs more than 900 team members across Nevada, California, Indiana, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and now Texas. ITS will be hiring for administrative, warehouse, forklift, lT, HR, commercial driver’s license (CDL) drivers, and leadership positions in Dallas-Fort Worth in Q1 of 2023. Interested applicants may view open jobs at its4logistics.com/join-our-team.

For ITS the new facility allows room for future expansion efforts in a desirable location with convenient access to the U.S. supply chain infrastructure, as well as labor market. This will also allow ITS to add regional trucking operations including dedicated contract services, drayage, line haul, expedited, storage and drop trailers, rapid replenishment fulfillment and transportation, and special projects/warehouse moves.

“The expansion into this strategic location will allow us to continue to build on our promise of service excellence for our portfolio of transportation and distribution customers across North America,” added Martin. “We look forward to becoming a valuable corporate partner to the Dallas-Fort Worth community.”

ITS Logistics was represented in the lease and development of the facility by Cresa, the world’s only global commercial real estate advisory firm.

ITS was recognized by Transport Topics as the #11 Intermodal/Drayage carrier in North America in its 2022 Top 100 For-Hire Carrier rankings, as well as #23 in Top Freight Brokerage Firms, #60 in Top 100 Logistics, #39 in Top Dedicated Contract Carriers, and #71 in the Top Dry Storage Warehousing.