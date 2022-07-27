Whitestown, Ind. expansion gives ITS more than 2 million square feet of distribution space for customers.

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, Ind. location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space.

Headquartered in Reno, Nev., ITS’ West Coast distribution space totals more than 1.4 million square feet, and the Midwest expansion enables the company to offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 90% of the U.S. population within a two-day timeframe.

The expansion also adds regional trucking operations including dedicated contract services, drayage, line haul, expedited, storage and drop trailers, rapid replenishment fulfillment and transportation, and special projects/warehouse moves.

ITS plans to further expand service offerings in Indiana by growing its campus to more than 2 million square feet along with 350 ITS employees over the next two years. The company is also planning to rapidly grow its trucking fleet to a total of 65 tractors, 70+ drivers, and over 200 trailers, by 2024.

“Midwest expansion has long been a growth priority for ITS, and we’ve been fortunate to build a great workforce in Whitestown in a short amount of time,” said Ryan Martin, president of assets at ITS Logistics. “Our ability to distribute to the entire country quickly will enable us to further increase our level of service for our clients, providing innovative fulfillment solutions across distribution modes.”

ITS Logistics employs more than 800 team members across Indiana, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. ITS Logistics is actively hiring administrative, warehouse, forklift, lT, HR, commercial driver’s license (CDL) drivers, and leadership positions in Indiana. Interested applicants may apply online at its4logistics.com/join-our-team.

“One year ago, ITS Logistics opened their first Midwest location in Whitestown,” said Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm. “Their rapid expansion is a strong indicator of our community’s economic stability and business-friendly environment, and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Known as the “Crossroads of America,” Indiana ranks first in the nation with 14 interstates, is home to the second largest FedEx hub, ranks third nationally with 41 freight railroads, and has east and west coast intermodal rail access.

ITS Logistics was recognized by Transport Topics as the #11 Intermodal/Drayage carrier in North America in its 2022 Top 100 For-Hire Carrier rankings, as well as #23 in Top Freight Brokerage Firms, #60 in Top 100 Logistics, #39 in Top Dedicated Contract Carriers, and #71 in the Top Dry Storage Warehousing.