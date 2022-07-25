Jabmo promotes Jonathan Alves to VP of Client Success and Strategy.

Jonathan Alves

PARIS & AUSTIN, Texas – Jabmo, the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing, life sciences, and healthcare industries, announces the promotion of Jonathan Alves to Vice President of Client Success and Strategy. Since his hiring in 2016, Alves has excelled as an Enterprise Account Executive and then Global Key Account Director. In his new role, Alves will be responsible for leading a team of client success managers and marketing operations managers, as they help global B2B enterprises power Marketing and Sales performance with data-driven ABM.

With a data management and marketing technology background, Alves was a member of the sales team that launched and grew Jabmo’s presence in the United States. As a valuable member of this team, Alves was responsible for business development, client success, and strategic management of customers.

Nick Heys, Founder & CEO at Jabmo, said, “With Jonathan’s combined experience in multiple sales, marketing, and account management positions within Jabmo, we know he is more than ready to take his individual expertise and apply it to an entire team. His level of knowledge will ensure we are using the best practices for our clients and their individualized needs. Jonathan’s ability to empower a team to execute deliverables and client initiatives is unmatched, and we are excited to see him drive Jabmo to new heights.”

As VP of Client Success and Strategy, Jonathan will continue to drive sales efforts while providing oversight for the overall management of client success for Jabmo. Alves will provide strategic direction for client meetings and client initiatives. Through team empowerment, Alves will help the sales department with innovation and creativity, positioning Jabmo as the ABM partner of choice for leaders in the manufacturing and life science industries.

Jonathan Alves, Vice President of Client Success & Strategy at Jabmo, said, “I’m proud to lead a team of highly skilled professionals who work hard every day to advance the Jabmo brand. Each member of the team has different experiences in a variety of industries, which combined, make a really impactful group of people. I work with people who are not only colleagues, but also friends and that makes a difference when you’re working to find solutions to challenges.”

Alves, whose promotion is effective immediately, received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Bryant University and, as a United States Soccer Federation Referee, is extremely passionate about the game of soccer.

About Jabmo

Jabmo​ ​is the worldwide leader in​ account-based marketing (ABM) for manufacturing, life science and other industries that rely on complex sales for growth. Founded in Paris, Jabmo USA is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Jabmo offers a next-generation ABM platform to understand anonymous buying intent signals and accelerate key account revenue growth using insights and account based advertising. ​​For more information, case studies, or to request a demo, please visit: www.jabmo.com.