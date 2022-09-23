Death By Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake flavors now available nationwide.

Sanford, FL – To the delight of their fans across the country, Jar Joy announces, its Death By Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake flavors have returned to Aldi’s shelves nationwide. Jar Joy’s innovative line of multi-layered, individually portioned, premium desserts are popular options for people looking for a readily available premium, all-natural dessert with single-serving portion control without sacrificing quality or flavor.

Jar Joy’s Death By Chocolate flavor is a decadent treat. This jar starts with a crumbled chocolate cookie bottom layer and a layer of Jar Joy’s chocolate cheesecake filling with chocolate chips.

Then, just to make it a real heart-stopper, the whole dessert is covered with Jar Joy’s mouthwatering chocolate sauce and topped with their whipped cream topping.

Raspberry Cheesecake offers the perfect complement to Death By Chocolate. Consisting of three elegant layers of crumbly graham cracker crust, decadent vanilla cheesecake filling, exquisite raspberry sauce and crowned with Jar Joy’s whip topping.

Consumers can visit their local Aldi’s today to experience these flavors.

For more information, visit www.jarjoy.com.

About Jar Joy

Jar Joy brings joy to the world, one delicious jar at a time, with innovative, individually-portioned, ready-to-eat desserts in a jar. Started in Florida in 2013, the concept has caught on rapidly with customers nationwide. To keep up with rapidly growing demand, Jar Joy expanded into a 60,000 sq ft industrial food production facility with SQF Level 2 Certification in Sanford, FL. Jar Joy’s products are easy to ship, store and display and are perfectly suited for supermarkets, grab & go convenience stores, coffee shops, airports and more. For more information, (407) 664-2147 or contact us at sales@jarjoy.com