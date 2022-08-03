Magee makes second consecutive appearance on list.

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list shines a light on the executives who are shaking up the status quo, supporting channel partners, and placing big bets on where the market is headed next. CRN commends these visionaries across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors. Each sub-category has its own set of strengths that positively impact the IT channel.

Named CEO in 2019, Magee has spearheaded ConnectWise’s transformation into a cybersecurity-focused company that helps managed service providers (MSPs) and TSPs deal with an ever-increasing threat landscape to better protect themselves and their customers. He has overseen the acquisitions of Continuum, Perch Security, StratoZen, Service Leadership, Inc. and SmileBack, as well as cybersecurity initiatives such as the Certify training and development program and the MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework, the first framework of its kind for the MSP community. This marks Magee’s second consecutive appearance on the CRN Top 100 Executives list.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have a world-class team innovating and pushing the boundaries every day at ConnectWise; being named a ‘Disruptor’ is as much an honor to my fellow colleagues as it is to me,” said Magee. “As ConnectWise’s business continues to expand, we maintain our commitment to aid global TSPs in their growth and strive to deliver innovation that not only meets our partners where they are, but where the industry is going. Our goal is to ensure that our partners are well-equipped to deal with the ever-evolving landscape of cyberthreats and other industry challenges, and drive business efficiency around business automation, IT documentation, data management, and cybersecurity.”

Prior to becoming CEO, Magee served as president and chief operating officer of ConnectWise, overseeing corporate strategy, operations, and procurement, as well as the product, customer success and IT Nation teams. As COO, Magee led the company’s international expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as the launch of its highly successful EcoSystems business. Magee also oversaw several key acquisitions as COO, including ScreenConnect®, now known as ConnectWise Control®, and HTG Peer Groups, now known as IT Nation Evolve™, as well as HashInclude, Sienna Group and an investment in Perch Security.

“Winning leaders embrace innovation while going all-in with partners in their commitment to accelerating business growth and digital transformation for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their exceptional vision, know-how and execution contributed significantly to the strength of their companies, partners, customers, and the IT channel as a whole. Congratulations to all included on the CRN 2022 Top 100 Executives list for successfully bringing channel-focused innovation to the market, enabling new growth opportunities, and producing one channel success story after another.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.