Supporting and promoting the roofing industry.

Polyglass, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in the United States, is once again a proud sponsor of NRCA’s National Roofing Week going on June 5th-11th 2022. In NRCA’s 9th year of hosting National Roofing Week, Polyglass is partnering with and supporting this initiative to promote awareness and importance of the roofing industry.

Throughout National Roofing Week Polyglass will be featuring posts on social media supporting the daily themes.

Sunday: Roofing Week Kick-off

Monday: Signature Project

Tuesday: Charitable Project

Wednesday: Employee Appreciation

Thursday: Employee Training

Friday: Celebration!

Saturday: Wrap-Up

You can follow along with Polyglass on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, @PolyglassUSA.

Polyglass will also be running a special promotion for QRewards, their roofing contractor loyalty and rewards program, throughout the week. Roofing contractors can sign up to join the program at PolyglassQRewards.com, once enrolled they can submit invoices of qualifying Polyglass products to be entered in a drawing to win a Polyglass Ambassador prize box! Be on the lookout on social media and newsletters for more information on how to participate in QRewards a be a Polyglass Ambassador.

About Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

Contact

Alexandra Helton

954.233.1432

ahelton@polyglass.com