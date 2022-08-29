KARI-OUT, leader in restaurant take-out packaging announces two new executive hires to bolster sales, manufacturing and supply chain.

(TARRYTOWN, NY) — Kari-Out, a leading manufacturer, importer, and nationwide distributor of take-out paper, aluminum and plastic food containers, sauces and towelettes in the food service industry today announced the addition of two new executives in supply chain, sales and manufacturing.

“Following on the heels of Kari-Out’s acquisition of Paper Bags USA, expansion in specialty quality packaging and increased take-out sauce package production, two new leaders have joined the Kari-Out team with extensive sales, manufacturing, and supply chain management experience. Our new talent will help increase Kari-Out’s national sales efforts, manufacturing and supply chain excellence as leaders in American made ‘away-from home’ and ‘food on the move’ industry,” said Paul Epstein, President & CEO, Kari-Out.

Dave Fredrickson

Dave Fredrickson has joined the executive team at Kari-Out as Vice President of Sales, with more than 15 years of sales leadership at prestigious companies including SOLO Cup, Convermex and Huhtamaki. Mr. Fredrickson’s wealth of experience, track record for success and industry knowledge will enhance Kari-Out’s strategic sales leadership and support long term growth.

Mitch Kahn

Mitch Kahn joins Kari-Out as Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain management. His prior roles at notable companies such as The Hain Celestial Group, Tribe Mediterranean Foods and Kraft provides Kari-Out with the benefit of his experience in operations, distribution, and supply chain management. He will focus on enhancing service to a national customer base through development and implementation of manufacturing and logistics across multiple manufacturing and distribution facilities.

“I am delighted to welcome these new leaders to the Kari-Out team as we continue to build for the future. Like any successful company, finding the best talent for our organization—the best fit for our organization—is a top priority. It’s equally important that we take care of our team members at every level, fostering a safe, secure and desirable work environment and providing opportunities that help us retain the best people. The high caliber of these new team members is evidence that Kari-Out’s approach is working, and will help us to accelerate growth, product innovation and new partner relationships,” adds Epstein.

About Kari-Out:

Founded in 1964, Kari-Out is a family-owned company with over 55 years of diversified manufacturing experience in to-go food packaging in the United States. The company employs over 650 people and has six facilities throughout North America, supplying independent and national food service distributors. In line with the company’s mission to be environmentally responsible, two of Kari-Out’s largest production facilities are powered by solar energy. For more information, please visit www.kariout.com.