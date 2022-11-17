Milton Jordan brings entrepreneurship and international experience.

Katie Milton Jordon

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC) announced the hiring of Katie Milton Jordan as its new manager of business development, entrepreneurship and talent. In this new role, Milton Jordan will lead the organization’s strategies in developing local talent for industry, entrepreneurship and international prospects.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the KerrEDC and its leadership. I genuinely believe the world would be a better place with more small and mid-sized businesses. I look forward to supporting our local businesses, fostering economic growth for our local economy and helping recruit new industry to Kerrville,” Milton Jordan said.

Milton Jordan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and is currently working on an MBA in Ethical Leadership from Schreiner University.

Before joining KerrEDC, Milton Jordan was a business broker with Texas Business Buyers and a fourth-generation entrepreneur who is familiar with the challenges of small business owners, especially when trying to buy, sell or scale a profitable operation. She is an ICF Certified Business Coach and a Conversational Intelligence Coach and hosted a Master Mind Series for the KerrEDGE Entrepreneur Center in 2021. The Minnesota native has lived in several states and countries before settling in Kerrville in 2016.

“The purpose of this new position at KerrEDC is to develop our local workforce, retain our talent and ensure entrepreneurs have the tools they need — all of which will greatly benefit Kerrville and Kerr County residents,” said KerrEDC executive director Gilberto Salinas. “We’re excited to have Milton Jordan join the team. She will bring a much-needed dimension to KerrEDC. With her international experience, she is a natural fit now that we’ve started seeing some international prospect activity.”

Milton Jordan will report to the executive director and work on several of the organization’s initiatives, such as the Industry Roundtables, Workforce & Talent, Top 40 Rising Stars and the KerrEDGE Entrepreneur Center.

About Kerr Economic Development Corporation

The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC) is an economic and business league located in the heart of Hill Country, a part of the San Antonio-Austin business corridor. The KerrEDC implements strategies for business and corporate growth in an array of sectors which are tied to the 2050 “Your Voice-Your City” comprehensive plan. The focus of the organization is to foster the community’s growth through corporate recruitment, workforce development and maintaining the cultural vibrancy of the Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit kerredc.com.