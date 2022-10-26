Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.

Yesterday, local and state leadership attended a Ceremonial Signing & Facility Commencement and autographed a steel beam to be installed in the facility at the city’s Airport Commerce Park.

KMM is expected to generate more than $80 million in economic activity and more than $32 million in value-add to the Kerrville community over the next 20 years. In addition to the 400 direct jobs, the company will generate 68 indirect and 92 induced jobs. KMM is also expected to generate approximately $3.76 million in total sales tax revenue and $1.5 million in city and county tax revenues over the next 10 years.

“Our expansion into Texas helped KMM fuel our growth, not just for the Kerrville facility, but for our family of companies in North Dakota,” said Erika Bauer, KMM president of operations. “The excellent workforce, proximity to customers and exceptional support from various organizations and government agencies have made the Texas Hill Country the ideal second home for KMM.”

The aerospace sector in Kerrville is growing as leading aviation companies see considerable cost and workforce benefits, as well as its supply-chain network’s added value. Within a one-hour flight of Kerrville are more than 1,500 aircraft owners and operators, which is up to five times the same market breakdown for cities of comparable size to Kerrville.

“We already see the economic impact KMM is having not only in our community but in this region. In addition to the jobs the company has created, there are local suppliers, vendors and small shops doing business with KMM,” said KEDC executive director Gilberto Salinas. “It’s creating an entire aerospace ecosystem, which we expect to continue growing and becoming more intricate in the next five to 10 years.”

Since the recruitment of KMM, several other aerospace and aviation companies have moved into the Kerrville Airport Commerce, including Gulf Avionics, RBR Aviation, APS Supply Southwest and Rice Helicopter, which in all will create about 150 jobs and generate more than $10 million in capital investment.

About Kerr Economic Development Corporation

The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is an economic and business league located in the heart of Hill Country, a part of the San Antonio-Austin business corridor. The KEDC implements strategies for business and corporate growth in an array of sectors which are tied to the 2050 “Your Voice-Your City” comprehensive plan. The focus of the organization is to foster the community’s growth through corporate recruitment, workforce development and maintaining the cultural vibrancy of the Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit kerredc.com.

About Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing was founded in 1987 by Don Hedger and operates three locations in North Dakota, including its headquarters and one in Texas. The Tier 1 supplier is a leading manufacturer of electronic components for the military and aerospace industries with such clients as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and the Department of Defense. For more information, visit kmmnorthdakota.com.