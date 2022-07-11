Kraft Fluid Systems was recognized with a Top Workplace Award. They shined in 11 different culture badges determined by employee surveys.

Cleveland, OH – Kraft Fluid Systems Inc. has earned a Cleveland.com 2022 Top Workplace award. The annual list recognizes workplaces that make Northeast Ohio a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

Top Workplaces has been a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance. The list is based on employee surveys, giving them a voice and an opportunity to come together to navigate challenges and shape a path forward.

“We are honored to have our employee-owners, The Plain Dealer, and Cleveland.com acknowledge us as a top workplace in Northeast Ohio,” Scott Durand, president and CEO of Kraft Fluid Systems, Inc., said. “Our founders, Bob and Marie Kraft, established the company believing that happy, well trained, and fairly compensated employees would be the key to growing satisfied, long-term customers. 50 years later, our employee-owners continue the tradition by exemplifying our core values; always customer focused, think and act like an owner, play for the team, and individual accountability.”

Not only did Kraft earn the overall Top Workplaces award for 2022, they shined in 11 Culture Badge categories. Culture Badges highlight the strongest culture drivers for an organization. Kraft scored in the top 5% for Clued-In Employees, Leaders In-the-Know, Innovation, Employee Appreciation, Cross-Team Cooperation, and Company Direction. Kraft scored in the top 25% for Supportive Managers, Strong Values, Open Mindedness, Meaningful Work, and Trusted Leaders.

“While the award comes from a Northeast Ohio organization, this is something we are proud to share with our customers and employee-owners located throughout North America,” says Patrick Green, vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s a testament to the team and culture that we have built as an organization.”

As a 100% employee-owned company since 2000, Kraft Fluid Systems employee-owners have enjoyed the realization of ownership, profit sharing, unified direction, and a true sense of teamwork. Since its founding in 1972 by Bob Kraft, the company has set the benchmark for hydraulics, electronics, and electric drives products distribution for more than 50 years.

About Kraft Fluid Systems, Inc.

Kraft Fluid Systems is the leading distributor of mobile hydraulic equipment and electronic controls to 11 Midwest and Mid-Atlantic States as well as electric drive solutions throughout North America. The company sells, services, and inventories products from world-class manufacturers. With 50 years of experience, Kraft is the preferred distributor when seeking hydraulic components, power transmission equipment, electric drive technologies, and electronic controls for mobile OEM integrated solutions.

Kraft Fluid Systems is known for expertise in mobile systems integration. The employee-owners at Kraft have the technical expertise and knowledge to provide the best custom solutions based on decades of hands-on experience and training like no other in the industry. We have the expertise, integrity, passion, and a relentless focus on providing increased value and helping our customers sell more machines.

For more information, visit www.kraftfluid.com