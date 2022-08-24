Laminar has been named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) in the Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022.

Laminar, a public cloud data security provider, announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) in the Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022. In addition to referencing Laminar, the Hype Cycle also gives DSPM a benefit rating of “transformational,” the highest benefit rating possible.

Laminar is a cloud data security platform that delivers autonomous, agentless, and continuous data security for everything that you build and run in the cloud. Laminar provides autonomous discovery and classification for all data across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Snowflake into a cloud data catalog, prioritization of data assets by our proprietary risk model, an agentless and asynchronous approach to DSPM to reduce the exposure surface without impacting performance, and continuous monitoring to detect data leaks in real time.

“We have consistently heard from our customers that the visibility provided by the Laminar platform is transformational and we are thrilled to see Gartner classify DSPM as such in this Hype Cycle report,” said Amit Shaked, co-founder and CEO, Laminar. “We are thrilled that Gartner and the market are recognizing the need for DSPM. We believe that this recognition validates our view that organizations must move to a data-centric security approach that enables data democratization, safely.”

According to Gartner, “Organizations face challenges mitigating data security and privacy risks as data rapidly proliferates across multi-cloud and hybrid IT architectures. Identifying meaningful data risk is impossible to solve without combining metrics from data sensitivity, data lineage, infrastructure configurations that create data risks and access risk into a common view. This is an urgent problem that is encouraging rapid growth in the availability and maturation of this technology.”

As Gartner explained, “DSPM provides visibility of inconsistent security posture by analyzing a data map of user access to various datasets for identifying business risks. DSPM accelerates assessments of how data security posture can be enforced through complementary data security controls to reduce business risks despite the speed, complexity, dynamics and scale of hybrid IT and multi-cloud deployments.”

The drivers of DSPM adoption according to Gartner include:

Need to create a data map of user access against specific datasets has been a complex process in the past because traditional data security and IAM products are siloed in the way they operate.

Need to map and track the evolution and data lineage across structured and unstructured formats, and across all potential data locations and shadow data, is critical to achieve consistent analysis. This is an emerging driver that is currently in evolution.

The growth of regulations that require a data risk assessment has created the need for tools that can assess DSG policies.

Need to protect data against exposure (e.g., cloud misconfigurations, excessive access privileges or data residency risks that arise due to geographic locations and access pathways to data).

Combination of data observability features, such as real-time visibility into data flows, risk and compliance with data security controls, with the objective to identify security gaps and undue exposure.

This recognition comes on the heels of growing business momentum at Laminar. The company recently doubled its total amount of funding raised in six months to a total of $67 million. Additionally, Laminar was recognized by Fortress Cyber Security Awards and the Global InfoSec awards, and was named a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor.

To download a complimentary copy of the Hype Cycle, please visit our website.

