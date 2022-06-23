LATICRETE provides the ideal mobile solution for optimizing productivity in the workplace with the newly-launched pro-mix station.

Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has introduced the Pro-Mix Station, a mobile pourable cart that helps eliminate harmful dust and provides combined batch consistency for efficient self-leveling underlayment, overlayment and epoxy projects. The Pro-Mix Station can be used with a wide array of LATICRETE® self-leveling flooring products and features a removable drill that allows for the mixing of tile and stone adhesive and repair mortars, as well as a built-in dust extractor that helps prevent unhealthy dust particles from being inhaled.

“A successful job depends upon optimized mixing time, reduced spillage and consistent results of the end product,” said Elvis Torres, LATICRETE Product Manager. “Installers need an all-in-one solution to prep, mix and pour high-end products effectively and in a safer manner, especially for larger jobs that require more material — the Pro-Mix Station is the ultimate solution.”

The Pro-Mix Station is constructed of a durable steel frame assembly for longevity and includes rotating caster wheels for easy mobility and two mixing paddles to allow the blending of a wide range of products. Easily pourable and with a three-bag capacity removable bin, the station can deliver up to 1,500 pounds (680 kg) per hour of output. The removable drill’s powerful motor operates at 14.5 amperes/110 volts and can be adjusted based on required product consistency with two drill speeds, 580 and 250 revolutions per minute (RPM). In addition, unlike other mobile mixing stations, the Pro-Mix Station can be customized to complement the customer’s branding.

The Pro-Mix Station can be used with a multitude of LATICRETE self-leveling flooring products including NXT® Level Flow, NXT Level, NXT Level Plus, NXT Level SP, NXT Level DL, as well as SPARTACOTE® resinous coatings and floor finishing products.

