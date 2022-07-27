LATICRETE promotes Samantha Rothberg to Director, Marketing Communications.

Samantha Rothberg

Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has appointed Samantha Rothberg to Director, Marketing Communications. In her new role, Rothberg will be responsible for leading the North America Marketing Communications team, which is responsible for branding, graphic design, digital and social media, and communications, as well as collaborating with the product management and marketing information systems functions. Rothberg previously served as the Integration Project Manager and Acting Marketing Manager for the LATICRETE Europe Business Unit, where she helped establish the Marketing and Product Management team in Italy.

“From her impressive leadership and management skills, to spearheading the successful integration of the BENFER acquisition that allowed LATICRETE to strengthen its market access and manufacturing capabilities in the European market, Samantha has proven to be invaluable in her contributions to the LATICRETE North America and International divisions and our teams globally,” said Sean Boyle, LATICRETE Senior Vice President, Marketing & Channel Management – North America. “Her successful track record and tireless effort towards being a good steward of her family legacy and the company’s founding principles make this promotion much warranted.”

Prior to joining the International Division, Rothberg was involved with the LATICRETE Innovation team and North America Sales and Strategic Accounts Group, focusing on industry innovation and offsite modular construction. Before joining LATICRETE, Rothberg held the position of Project Manager at Lehrer, LLC, where she provided project advisory services and acted as an owner’s representative for private development and construction projects within the New York City area. She also served as Project Director at the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), overseeing complex capital projects on behalf of the City of New York.

Rothberg holds a bachelor’s degree in urban design and architecture as well as Spanish from New York University. Rothberg is a LEED Green Associate and a member of the Construction Specification Institute (CSI) and Modular Building Institute (MBI).

“I am very excited about this new role and thankful to have the opportunity to build upon the LATICRETE legacy that my parents, grandparents, and extended LATICRETE family have worked so diligently towards. I am looking forward to helping shape the next generation and future of LATICRETE,” added Rothberg.

About LATICRETE

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the SUPERCAP® System. For over 65 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE® products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry. For more information, visit laticrete.com.