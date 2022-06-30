Former marketing executive of Staples Europe to lead Leaseweb’s global marketing and communication activities.

Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, announced that Ronald Haasert is joining its global management team as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective June 1.

Haasert brings an impressive track record of leading global digital transformations in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Prior to joining Leaseweb, he was CMO at Staples where he helped drive double-digit growth in EBITDA through the optimization of its European marketing and merchandising organizations. He also held previous leadership roles in both marketing and operations at Dutch retailer Bruna and Bruna.nl.

“As Leaseweb’s business continues to grow, we are focused on adding top talent to our team and are pleased to welcome Ronald to lead our marketing and communication efforts,” said Con Zwinkels, founder and CEO of Leaseweb Global. “One of our core values has always been to treat customers as partners and work with them on creating solutions that meet their unique needs. This has been a hallmark of Ronald’s career, and we look forward to his contributions and expertise as a key member of our global management team.”

Haasert has over a decade of international experience across Europe and the U.S. that includes posts in Amsterdam, Lisbon, Paris, Milan, Stuttgart and Boston. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom and serves on the Advisory Board at the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen, The Netherlands, where he gives his time to mentoring international students and strengthening the connection between the university and the business community.

“Leaseweb empowers thousands of businesses globally by connecting them with the right technology, and I am excited for the opportunity to further build a world-class brand and support its next stage of growth,” said Haasert. “I also share Leaseweb’s passion for the customer and will continue to drive its vision to deliver the best experience in the industry.”