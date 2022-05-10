AlumaPlus looks and performs just like stainless steel in aesthetic appliance applications, but weighs and costs less.

Muskegon, MI – Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces that its AlumaPlus® product meets longstanding and recent trends in the appliance industry, for the benefit of manufacturers. For years, in commercial spaces, stainless steel has held sway as the material of choice for a large number of different appliance types. The look of stainless steel is often chosen for its sleek appearance and easy complementarity with almost any other finish color for walls, cabinets, and accents. It turns out, though, that stainless steel is not the only material capable of achieving this same sleek look and durable finish that blends well with most every other design element.

Into the fray of considerations of aesthetics, performance, durability, and cost come unique materials not traditionally used in appliance design. One such example is anodized aluminum, such as the brand name AlumaPlus® from Lorin Industries, Inc. AlumaPlus® replicates the exact look of stainless steel, including its brushed appearance. The material, thanks to its unique anodic layer that electro-chemically alters the surface of the metal to improve durability and performance, is similarly resistant to marking and degrading over time as stainless steel. Moreover, anodized aluminum options like AlumaPlus® are less expensive than 300 series stainless steel. Additionally, the anodized aluminum material is lightweight and yet still strong enough to hold up as metal fascia for appliance applications.

Anodized aluminum appliances, like those with fascia formed from Lorin’s AlumaPlus® material, have as distinctive a look as any other high end metal finish. The resulting products are durable, scratch resistant, and can be cleaned with warm water and soap instead of requiring harmful cleaning materials.

Anodized aluminum is currently in use in a variety of commercial appliance products such as coffee makers, refrigerators, commercial freezer cases, and more, from some of the industry’s leading manufacturers. The reduced cost of anodized aluminum over stainless steel and natural metals, while retaining pleasing aesthetics, make it particularly well suited to commercial settings and kitchens. Additionally, the anti-microbial nature of Lorin anodized aluminum, as well as Lorin’s ClearMatt® being NSF compliant for primary food contact and colored anodized compliant for splash zones makes this the ultimate material of choice for commercial appliances. For more information about Lorin’s coil anodized aluminum, visit lorin.com.

