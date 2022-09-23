Cutting-edge aluminum process improves lamination and adhesion process to help manufacturers save costs, improve performance.

Muskegon, MI – Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, highlights its AnoGrip anodized aluminum product that accepts all types of adhesives without the need for primer or pre-treatment. This finish is ideal for all manufacturing applications where adhesion or lamination come into play.

Through a special anodized process, AnoGrip creates an adhesion-promoting surface on both sides of the aluminum sheet. The chemical process, refined by Lorin, increases the surface area allowing stronger bonds to be created with an adhesive between the aluminum and other materials to help prevent delamination. T-Peel test results for AnoGrip far exceed other priming methods such as scuffing the aluminum, grit blast, or chromate conversion coating.

The bondable surface created by AnoGrip Type 4 accepts many substrates such as resin soaked papers, MDG board, MDF, Plywood, PVC, and several other bonding substrates. AnoGrip Type 5 also accepts many substrates in addition to paint.

AnoGrip’s ability to accept all types of adhesives precludes the need to apply a primer coat or the need to treat the surface with Hexavalent Chrome, a known carcinogen, saving manufacturers time and money and increasing safety and sustainability. The superior adhesion also means that manufacturers can potentially use less of their costly adhesives, with better results in terms of preventing delamination. This saves manufacturers on warranty claims and saves their customers on down time for repairs.

About Lorin

Lorin Industries, Inc. has provided coil anodized aluminum to markets worldwide for over 60 years. Our history of global leadership in anodized aluminum finishing for architectural markets began with bringing the process to market in 1953, and continues today with industry leading innovation. Lorin has worked with some of the world’s foremost architects, designers, and fabricators to create new and exciting building designs that last throughout generations.

Whether used for exterior wall cladding systems, roofing systems, sunscreens, interior panels, or decorative interior applications, the possibilities for coil anodized aluminum are infinite. The natural beauty of Lorin’s anodized aluminum finishes brings newly constructed and renovated buildings to life, while providing a strong durable surface that will never chip, flake, or peel. Additionally, Lorin’s coil anodized aluminum products have been used for automotive, transportation, consumer appliances, and a number of other industries, with the same excellent aesthetics and durability long proven in architectural applications. At Lorin, we can help you reflect your vision with Lorin anodized aluminum.

