Memphis, TN – Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Laura Brewer as its newest Lead Distributed Control System (DCS) Programmer. Brewer is responsible for solving complex customer problems, leading DCS projects, and process optimization.

Before joining LSI, Brewer served as Senior Automation Engineer at Molson Coors Beverage Company, where she helped design and implement CIP optimization projects. She also served as Senior Automation Consultant at Valspec, providing field support and configuration management for a US-based biotechnology company. Brewer brings over 15 years of experience in batch configuration, project execution, software design, software testing, and general process troubleshooting.

“Laura possesses an in-depth knowledge of batch process control and optimization that’s rare to come by,” says Nick Riggio, LSI’s President. “Her experience and industry knowledge makes her an important addition to our team.”

Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing process improvement, electrical engineering, automation, and manufacturing intelligence solutions. It employs more than 250 skilled individuals worldwide, with offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.

