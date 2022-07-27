Official launch of MacMister AOL Backup software – an expert solution to backup AOL emails locally/cloud apps.

MacMister Solutions, a fast-emerging software company providing data backup and migration solutions, has proudly announced the official release of its most awaited AOL Backup utility. With this product launch, the company has added another signification addition to its list of offered data backup solutions. The Mac AOL Backup Tool is available for users to backup emails from their AOL user accounts to local hard disk drive and directly to cloud services, as well. Designed with incorporating the best algorithmic coding, AOL Backup Tool will permit users to backup AOL mailboxes to various output options, such as PST, PDF, EML, MSG, MBOX, CSV, OLM, Office 365, Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Google Drive, Dropbox, IMAP Server and many more.

Today, business users look for some cohesive solution that would perform dual function of protecting their cloud data from uncertainties and at the same time, provide them simple technique for saving and accessing their emails on their local machines. The currently released MacMister AOL Backup Tool truly caters to this requirement and provides the most efficient way of saving AOL email messages locally as well as cloud services.

The noteworthy features of the software are listed below :

Backup AOL emails to multiple file formats : PST, PDF,EML,MSG, MBOX, OLM, CSV etc.

Directly migrate AOL account mailboxes to Office 365, Outlook.com, Gmail, Yahoo, IMAP Server and many more

Also provides option to save AOL emails to Cloud Drives, namely Google Drive and Dropbox.

Export selective emails from AOL account using advanced date and mail filters

Quickly backup emails from AOL.com/aim.com/verizon.net user accounts

Suitable with all macOS editions – Monterey, Big Sur, Mojave, Catalina etc.

Free demo edition is provided for users’ assistance and evaluation purpose.

According to Project Head of MacMister Solutions, “We are continuously working towards providing the best range of data backup solutions to our valuable customers, whether individuals or large-scale organizations, so as to help them get benefitted in every possible way. With the launch of newly released AOL Backup Tool, we have again tried to deliver the best backup solution for our Mac users that will definitely help them in resolving their problems in optimized manner.”

Try MacMister AOL Backup Tool with FREE Demo Edition

Just like other MacMister products, AOL Backup Tool is also available with free demo edition, which can be downloaded from its official website and analysed for its performance. Using free trial, you can even backup your AOL emails, but with the restriction of first 25 emails per AOL mail folder.

About the Company

MacMister Solutions is a steadily growing software development company that aims at providing competent data backup, email backup, email conversion solutions to all users and business organizations, globally. The company believes in resolving users’ most complex data backup needs in most simplified manner using its integrated software solutions.