Makersite plug-in adds data-driven, multi-criteria environmental impact insights to Fusion 360.

(STUTTGART, GERMANY)—Makersite, a world leader in bringing sustainability and cost insights into the early stage design process for the world’s leading brands, today announced partnering with Autodesk, the leader in product design software. The new partnership combines Makersite’s environmental impact and cost data with Autodesk Fusion 360’s product design data.

Sustainability begins at the heart of the product: its design phase. Still, less than 1% of products have sustainability as a design parameter. Even though the general public’s wish for sustainable products grows and emission regulations worldwide are becoming more and more, incorporating sustainability at the design level has been a challenge for most product designers in the past. Makersite’s partnership with Autodesk is changing this.

The new Fusion 360 plug-in features:

Allows designers to have Makersite instantly calculate the environmental and cost impacts of their design at the push of a button

Gives Fusion 360 users access to over 300 materials, cost, and sustainability insights based on the used structure, materials, and weight

Provides enhanced data sets on over 50 decision criteria such as compliance, risk, health, and safety in real-time

With this ground-breaking approach, product designers will no longer depend on experts or consultancies to design sustainable products. Instead, enterprise manufacturers will be able to use their own material masters and procurement data to enable teams to work toward sustainability goals led by design. This integration will enable more sustainable and successful designs, eliminate duplicative efforts and decrease time to market.

“The stats tell us that 80% of the ecological impacts of a product are locked down in the design phase. Therefore, the design phase of a product is the first and most necessary stage to get more sustainable goods into the world successfully,” shares Neil D’Souza, founder of Makersite. “However, eco-design is only feasible when designers have data about the sustainability of their product and its compliance, costing, environmental, health, and safety criteria. By integrating our data, AI, and calculation engines into Fusion, product designers are provided with clear and actionable insights so they can decide how to make their designs more sustainable,” D’Souza concludes.

“It’s Autodesk’s intent to make designing for sustainability easily accessible, and ultimately intuitive, to product designers,” said Zoé Bezpalko, Autodesk Senior Design and Manufacturing Sustainability Manager. “By partnering with Makersite, we’ve created a holistic workflow within Fusion that provides insights into sustainable design directly within the design environment. Data-driven analysis from Makersite will enable manufacturers to make better decisions about creating safer, more sustainable products,” she said.

“Companies are setting ambitious sustainability goals at high levels, sometimes as required by policy, but increasingly due to customer demand and as a source of competitive differentiation. The data that drives achieving those goals are often in disparate systems throughout the organization,” said Stephen Hooper, Autodesk Vice President & General Manager, Fusion 360. “We’re connecting relevant LCA data to the Fusion design workspace to help manufacturers meet their important sustainability goals,” said Hooper.

Autodesk will hold its premier annual conference for product designers and manufacturers, Autodesk University, in New Orleans September 27-29, 2022. Makersite will take the stage with Zoé Bezpalko to present the plug-in to attendees during the conference.

For early access, Autodesk Fusion 360 users can join the waitlist, HERE.

About Makersite

Makersite’s SaaS platform delivers enterprise digital twins to enable change in complex business environments. By intelligently mapping customers’ product data via AI with live data from 140+ supply chain databases, Makersite instantly delivers deep-tier supply chain twins with 90%+ accuracy. Customers can assess the digital product twins across 30+ business criteria such as risk, sustainability, compliance, and cost. The platform has many applications, helping global enterprises build resilient supply chains, accelerate product innovation, and achieve NetZero. For more information, visit https://makersite.io/

Press contact

Laura Nodoph

Laura.Nodoph@makersite.de

Phone: +49 173 7117700

U.S. Press Contact

Jordyn O’Malley

Jordyn@mediafrenzyglobal.com

Phone: 843.408.1680