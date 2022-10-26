Manufacturing Chats will walk technical and industrial companies on how they can double online sales through online manufacturing chat.

Atlantic Beach, FL – Manufacturing Chats, a company focused on helping industrial manufacturing companies turn conversations into sales, has announced its new website. The newly designed and deployed website offers clients a chance to learn more about how they convert leads and help to double quote requests by putting a real human chat team behind the curtain to speak to visitors and potential clients.

Having been helping technical and industrial companies double their inbound sales quote request for over two decades, the company is ready to bring its expertise to more people, ensuring that their businesses no longer miss out on the revenue potential they could realize via the chat feature on their website.

Discussing the benefits of their services to manufacturers, the company’s spokesperson noted that their focus is on customers whose preference isn’t to call or fill out a form but to chat in real-time with a knowledgeable human who can guide them to make the pressing decision. Through its services, Manufacturing Chats has been able to generate more leads for manufacturing clients, making sure they aren’t losing 95% of visitors but instead giving visitors a chance to lodge real-time inquiries and get answers that solidify their decision to become customers.

Further noting the advantages of their services and strategies, the company’s spokesperson added that manufacturers would enjoy improved performance on other marketing initiatives, enhanced customer service, improved relationships with dealers and reps, as well as more employment opportunities generated.

Having perfected its approach to generating more quote requests over the years, Manufacturing Chats has been able to deliver between 50% and 200% increase in sales quote requests to clients within the first 30 days of their strategy implementation, with room for more improvements down the line.

Speaking on why the human touch matters in their marketing strategy, the company’s spokesperson said: “In the industrial manufacturing markets, the fundamentals of the business have not changed much over the years; people prefer to do business with people. Also, we’ve done 30-day tests of bot vs. human, and the results have shown higher volumes of interactions and higher quality of customer experience.”

Manufacturing Chats is open to working with sales and marketing operation professionals whose objectives are company growth through increased customer acquisition. Interested marketing professionals and manufacturers can reach out to the conversation conversion specialists to schedule a demo to learn more about how the process works. They can also proceed to answer a few questions, which will guide their dedicated support team’s training to handle the client’s conversation marketing needs.

Experience the power of conversational marketing with help from Manufacturing Chats. Get in touch with the company via phone at 904-625-0044 or visit their newly launched website. The company is located at 1015 Atlantic Blvd. #293, Atlantic Beach, FL, 32233, US.