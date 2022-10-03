Discovery Education presents new resources from the STEM Careers Coalition for Manufacturing Day.

Charlotte, NC. – In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, the STEM Careers Coalition™ – the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education – offers students and families new STEM resources to explore the world of modern manufacturing. With over 4 million manufacturing roles predicted to be available in the next ten years, the new resources from the STEM Careers Coalition connect today’s students to the manufacturing careers of tomorrow.

Manufacturing (MFG) Day occurs on annually the first Friday of October to motivate today’s students to become the next generation of innovators leading the manufacturing industry. In order to support this celebration, STEM Careers Coalition offers three different collections to all students, educators, and families on modern manufacturing that supports learning wherever it takes place. Created in collaboration with an array of industry-leading organizations – such as Arconic Foundation, Caterpillar Foundation, DuPont, GAF, Manufacturing Institute, Procter & Gamble, and Stanley Black & Decker – the following curated resources are available to all at no cost:

Manufacturing-Focused Career Profiles

Explore the profiles of manufacturing professionals using the skills they learned in school to become the kind of problem solvers that make a difference. Make the connection from the classroom to careers and find out how all students can make it in manufacturing.

Hands-On Student Activities

From innovating food packaging to discovering the tenets of precision design to exploring water sustainability, at-home, hands-on learning activities help students take STEM skills from theory to practice.

Classroom Activities

Access the no-cost, standards-aligned classroom activities to support future career success for all students. Each activity features important STEM skills and a step-by-step guide for implementing activities into your classroom.

“Manufacturing is a critical part of the STEM equation and Manufacturing Day is a perfect way for educators and students to discover the wide world of modern manufacturing,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. “We are proud to present dynamic digital resources that empower students to become the creators, doers, and makers innovating solutions.”

The STEM Careers Coalition prepares 10 million students for the future of work by providing equitable access to digital content and experiences that engage students, build foundational STEM knowledge, and develop the critical skills students need for college and career success. Having reached over 5.7 million students, the Coalition is nurturing a diverse culture of STEM education in K-12 schools and afterschool centers nationwide by empowering educators to teach STEM effectively in the classroom, fostering and promoting quality education, and building the next generation of STEM solution-seekers with an intentional focus on racial and gender equity.

Learn more about STEM Careers Coalition here and find out how your organization can support the work of the STEM Careers Coalition. All resources are available at no cost at stemcareerscoalition.org, and through Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform on the STEM Careers channel.

For more information about Discovery Education’s award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, www.discoveryeducation.com and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About STEM Careers Coalition

A coalition of industry partners are joining forces with Discovery Education to impact the culture of STEM education in K – 12 schools nationwide. The all-new STEM Careers Coalition’s™ mission is to empower educators to teach STEM effectively in the classroom, foster equity and access to quality education, and build the next generation of solution-seekers.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@discoveryed.com