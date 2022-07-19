Leading Australasian IT firm to include Vantage DX in its Microsoft Modern Workplace offering.

OTTAWA, ON/CNW/ – Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions to optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace, today announced a partnership with Datacom, a New Zealand headquartered IT services company offering management and consulting, cloud services, data centre services, custom software development, and payroll services. The partnership enables Datacom to offer Vantage DX to its customers as part of its Microsoft Teams managed service, and to resell the software to customers.

As Australasia’s largest homegrown technology company, Datacom has more than 6,800 employees in 26 locations throughout Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Its customers span a range of industries, including government agencies and entities. A Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, Datacom will offer Vantage DX to customers as part of its Microsoft Modern Workplace offering. Vantage DX is the Microsoft-recommended monitoring and analytics solution for Microsoft Teams, providing deep insight that enhances the user experience for Teams video, chat and phone calls, as well as Microsoft 365 applications such as SharePoint.

“Many of our customers operate in regulated environments where Microsoft Teams uptime and user experience are mission critical”, said Alexis Weekes, General Manager – Microsoft 365 at Datacom. “Vantage DX ensures that we can deliver an improved user experience for Microsoft cloud communications and collaboration services. We have several customers looking to implement Vantage DX and have already closed our first customer for the software.”

“Partnering with Datacom extends Martello’s reach into the Asia Pacific region, bringing the benefits of Vantage DX to more government and enterprise clients”, said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. “As a trusted advisor to many government and commercial clients in the region, Datacom is an ideal partner for Martello. Our software is sought by organizations who need to ensure their employees and clients have high quality and uninterrupted Microsoft Teams user experiences. We’re pleased to work together with Datacom to bring Vantage DX to both government and enterprise clients across the Asia Pacific region.”

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to optimize the modern workplace. The company’s products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello’s software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

About Datacom

Datacom works with organisations and communities around the world to solve their biggest challenges, imagine new possibilities, and help move them to a better place by connecting people and technology. Built on strong local values, world-class technology, and experienced people who genuinely care, Datacom sets a new standard in IT services. Datacom supports customers through a broad range of services and solutions that span technology, operations, digital and products, all underpinned by robust industry experience and insight. With more than 6800 people working across Australia, New Zealand and Asia, Datacom is truly world-class in capability, and proudly local at heart. For more information visit www.datacom.com

