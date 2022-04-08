McorpCX appoints digital transformation and innovation leader Chirag Gandhi as Chief Technology Officer.

Chirag Gandhi

SAN FRANCISCO – McorpCX, the leading customer and employee experience solutions consultancy, announced that Chirag Gandhi will join the Company as CTO.

In this key role, Mr. Gandhi will lead the Company’s digital solutions business, providing the strategic vision and operational expertise to drive innovation in customer and employee listening, analysis, and insights. He will also help expand the Company’s technical capabilities, with a focus on the organizational transformation that digitally enabled insights can drive in our clients’ businesses.

“The role of Chief Technology Officer is a new one for McorpCX, motivated by the ever-increasing importance of technology and technology-enabled services at driving the customer experience-focused differentiation our clients aspire to,” said Michael Hinshaw, Founder and President of McorpCX. “I’m excited to welcome Chirag to our team, where his leadership and expertise is particularly relevant for seizing the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team of experience management experts at McorpCX,” Mr. Gandhi said. “It’s an exciting time to be in the customer experience space, and I look forward to helping the firm excel in its next phase of growth, even as we help our clients excel in theirs.”

Chirag comes to McorpCX after having recently been Chief Architect and Head of Planning & Innovation at Grupo Salinas, where he led digital transformation in customer experience, cloud, agile and architecture for the $5B conglomerate. Previously Chief Technology Officer for $1.4B Mphasis, he has more than two decades of experience helping to increase productivity, profitability and customer loyalty in industries including Banking, Insurance, Pharma, Life Sciences, Retail, and Technology.

“Mr. Gandhi has a wealth of experience as a technology and digital transformation leader,” said McorpCX Executive Director Rajesh Makhija. “His expertise in digitally powered customer experience, transformation strategy, design thinking, and agile services will bring critical value to our firm, our partners, and our clients.”

About McorpCX

McorpCX is an independent consultancy that helps clients drive greater value and better compete in their markets by improving customer and employee experience. Recognized by industry analysts as a customer, employee, and digital experience strategy, services and solutions leader, we unlock growth by re-imagining how organizations can better serve, sell to, and engage with their audiences.

Based in San Francisco with operations across North America, the company and its team of strategists, data and experience analysts, and research professionals have helped drive experience-led business success for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations since our founding in 2002, including companies such as Microsoft, Best Buy, Intel, Roche, and The Hanover.

