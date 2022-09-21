Raptor Handy: the hand-held applicator from Raptor by Meler to make gluing processes easier.

Arazuri. Meler, YourGluingSolutionsPartner, an international company with more than 40 years as a specialist in the development and improvement of adhesive bonding processes, presents Raptor Handy. A new applicator belonging to its specialist brand Raptor, which arrives on the market to optimise and facilitate gluing processes. A new commitment to ergonomics, safety, high performance and design in its two available models.

Raptor Handy, winner of the prestigious ADI Awards and Reddot prizes for its user-centred design, hits the market to maximise and ensure operator safety. With a top and bottom hose inlet, both versions of the applicator guarantee unprecedented spiral spraying application thanks to the new mechanical design, which also allows for easy part exchange. The result of a comprehensive modification process, it offers wireless communication thanks to its wireless implementation and the internal switch, thus achieving automation, security and comfort with a single function.

The new hand-held hot melt applicator from Raptor by Meler guarantees high performance thanks to the thermal stability of the nozzle which allows for high precision application. With Easy-Clean technology, Raptor Handy facilitates nozzle cleaning thanks to fast response in the adhesive flow output. The considerable reduction in the weight of the applicator improves daily operations, while offering 360° hose rotation with both options and the possibility of nozzle exchange in both versions of the Raptor Handy.

A new applicator adapted to market requirements that improves final productivity while ensuring user safety thanks to its various preventive features: Cool-touch housings and the trigger locking system. Raptor Handy is thus the most accurate and safest application on the market.

Raptor by Meler

With extensive experience in the sector, last year Meler launched the first applicator that would make up the Raptor by Meler family: Raptor Infinity. A versatile and efficient electric applicator thanks to its Logical Simplicity technology: versatility, durability and high-tech. Technology and precision at the user’s fingertips, which the specialist brand now completes with the addition of Raptor Handy.

With its headquarters in Spain and presence in more than 40 countries, providing its technology to improve and boost the operations and business of its main partners, Meler continues its expansion process without losing sight of its main objective: increasingly more sustainable innovation.

More info at:

MARKETING & COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT

Focke Meler Gluing Solutions

marketing@meler.eu