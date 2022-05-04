Metaforce launches new brand identity for the National Academies.

New York, NY — In partnership with marketing strategy and activation firm, Metaforce, The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has unveiled a new visual identity system to rebrand and define their organization, enable improved digital communications, and support greater consistency across their publications, websites, advisory activities, and other communications products.

“Since the days of the Civil War, The National Academies has been considered an authority on providing unbiased scientific advice from experts around the nation in academia, government and business. We knew it was imperative the new branding supported the stature, gravitas and impact of the organization’s history,” said Allen Adamson, cofounding partner of Metaforce.

The new design elements are contemporary but also reflect the rich visual heritage of the National Academies. The logotype, for example, echoes script on the historic National Academy of Sciences building across from the Lincoln Memorial on Constitution Avenue and complements the existing identities of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine. The new visual identity also includes a revised color scheme and designs, websites, reports and other publications.

“The new design system will reinforce the National Academies’ reputation as a distinctive and authoritative voice on society’s most pressing questions about science, engineering, and medicine,” said David May, chief communications officer for the National Academies.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, technology, and medicine. They operate under an 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln.

About Metaforce

Metaforce is a disruptive boutique, marketing and product consultancy that combines the best aspects of management consulting, product and marketing strategy, and marcom leadership without the dysfunction that typifies most agencies and consultancies in the marketing industry. Metaforce is comprised of best in class, partner-level executives only— all with deep operating company experience across a spectrum of disciplines, from product and brand strategy to customer segmentation and go-to-market strategies, from customer experience to big data and digital transformation, from storytelling to CRM. www.metaforce.com