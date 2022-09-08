Meyers Manx chooses SYSPRO for the platform’s ability to automate processes, provide global visibility, and scale as the company expands.

TUSTIN, Calif — SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that Meyers Manx, the inventor and manufacturer of the Original Dune Buggy, has chosen SYSPRO ERP to automate its processes and provide the technology and information foundation for its expansion and digital transformation efforts.

Meyers Manx manufactures and sells Dune Buggy kits to customers all over the world from its Costa Mesa, Calif. facility. As demand has soared in the past few years, the company’s systems have not been able to scale. Everything was done manually, including purchase orders, inventory, and supplier management, which made managing the supply chain extremely difficult as the company grew.

“When we dramatically increased our sales in a short period of time, it really put a strain on our systems,” said Paul Montesano, Supply Chain Director at Meyers Manx. “We needed to digitize and given my prior experience with SYSPRO at another company, I knew that what we needed was SYSPRO ERP.”

With SYSPRO, Meyers Manx will be able to move beyond the manual processes of paper, shop floor whiteboards, spreadsheets, and QuickBooks. Purchase orders will be automatically generated, and through an integration with their logistics partner, the company will be able to automatically and accurately ship orders to customers. With all supply chain, inventory, and operations information living in the SYSPRO ERP system, the company will have complete, accurate visibility into inventory management, cycle counts, and year-end inventories.

SYSPRO will also play a key role in automating Meyers Manx’s e-commerce operation. SYSPRO partner Forth Technology will execute deployment and, as a part of that project, will integrate SYSPRO ERP with WooCommerce, so that orders can be directly sent through the ERP system. This will eliminate the need to spend hours manually entering online orders.

With SYSPRO, Meyers Manx has an ERP system that will scale as they grow. The company expects to open a facility in Australia soon, with the intent to later expand to Europe. SYSPRO will provide the company with complete visibility over all its global operations.

“Our ERP platform has been designed specifically to meet the unique needs of manufacturers like Meyers Manx, with rapid time to value and a solution that can grow right alongside them,” said Scott Hebert, CEO at SYSPRO USA. “Meyers Manx and the Original Dune Buggy are legendary, and SYSPRO is proud to play a role in their resurgence.”

For more SYSPRO success stories, visit https://us.syspro.com/category/customer_success/. For more on SYSPRO ERP, visit https://ca.syspro.com/product/erp-system/.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.