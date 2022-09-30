Millwood, Inc. acquired its first Texas and 34th location nationwide, adding nearly 30 new team members to our family of 1,800 people.

Vienna, OH – Millwood, Inc. acquired its first Texas and 34th location nationwide. Millwood Co-owners and Partners Chip Trebilcock and Steve Miller finalized the acquisition on August 8 when they and other operations and HR management traveled to Austin Pallet Company in Pflugerville, TX to meet with management and team members currently transitioning to the Millwood family.

Millwood’s mission is that all who come in contact with Millwood would clearly see the love of Christ in all we do and is at the top of our acquisition checklist.

“Austin Pallet is a perfect fit to our culture,” Millwood General Manager Lionel Trebilcock said. “That’s a priority for us when assessing acquisitions.”

Millwood welcomed nearly 30 new team members to our family of over 1,800 people nationwide. These new family members are eligible for all benefits Millwood offers including 401K, medical and life insurance, and much more.

Prior to the acquisition, Austin Pallet acted as a co-packer for our CORE Erosion Control product group, and it will continue to do that. Millwood can now also provide a new area of the country with custom crates and new and recycled pallets.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our physical presence in a rapidly growing part of the country,” Executive Director of Sales Lee Evans III said. “We are very excited about adding James and his team to the Millwood family and look forward to adding our resources to an already excellent operation.”

Austin Pallet opened its doors in 2018 as a family-owned company that serviced the greater Austin area. Updated signage and other branding will soon don the location at 1605 Century Street in Pflugerville, TX to help communicate the new name: “Austin Pallet: A Millwood, Inc. Company.”

“My wife and I purchased Austin Pallet with the hopes of one day being able to make this step,” James Scherer, regional operations manager, said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Millwood family and look forward to helping Millwood grow in Texas and beyond.”

Since the acquisition, Millwood hired an outside sales manager in the Austin area that works directly with the Austin Pallet location to service current and new customers. Millwood is also in the process of recruiting a customer care specialist in Texas to work directly with the new outside sales manager along with a chaplain dedicated to team members at this newest location.

All of our job openings can be found online at www.millwoodinc.com/careers.

Millwood, Inc. Mission – for all who come in contact with Millwood to clearly see the love of Christ in all that we do.

(Millwood or the Company), is a leading provider of pallets, unit load technology, custom-engineered material handling solutions and erosion control products, as well as services for tracking, retrieval, reuse, recycling and removal of packaging products across the continental United States. Millwood continually seeks innovative solutions with a collaborative custom-engineered approach based on customer specific needs.

Millwood brings a broad platform of products and engineered solutions and service capabilities with 1,800 dedicated employees in over 30 locations across the continental United States.

Millwood is committed to fulfilling its mission and the growth of 1) people, 2) presence, 3) products and 4) profitability for generations of Millwood team members.

For more information, visit www.millwoodinc.com.