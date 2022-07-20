Millwood, Inc. recently welcomed Tom Paskert back as our CFO. Paskert previously served with the Company in this role for 15 years.

Tom Paskert

Vienna, OH – Millwood, Inc. (Millwood or the Company), a United States leading provider of pallet and unit load technology and custom engineered handling systems and solutions, has announced that Tom Paskert has joined the Company in the role of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Paskert previously served with the Company in this role for 15 years as part of the executive team leading the Company through its transformational operational, financial, process and systems growth and development during this time.

Working hand-in-hand with the executive team and the Company’s many talented Team Members, Tom helped spearhead significant profitable growth through organic sales expansion, opportunistic acquisitions, operational and financial efficiencies and short and long term planning and execution during his tenure.

Along with his previous Millwood experience, Paskert brings a wealth of industry knowledge and relationships.

Craig Gretter who has served in this role for the past ten years will be leaving Millwood to pursue other opportunities.

Chip Trebilcock and Steve Miller, Millwood Founders and Co-Presidents, issued a joint statement saying, “We are thrilled to have Tom back within the Millwood family and look forward to the important role he will play in leading our next phases of organizational growth. As an executive team and as a Company, we are excited and energized about our next steps toward the future of Millwood and our commitment to fulfilling our mission and the growth of our people, presence, products and profitability in the years to come, both for this and future generations of Millwood Team Members.”

Trebilcock and Miller went on to say that, “we welcome Tom and his family back to Millwood as part of our Executive Leadership Team. We also acknowledge and thank Craig Gretter and his family for the many contributions he has made to the organization during his tenure and we wish him much success in his future endeavors.”

About the Company

Millwood, Inc. is the leading provider of pallet, systems, consumables and unit load technology and custom engineered handling solutions across the United States. Much more than a world-class provider of pallets, systems and consumables, Millwood continually seeks innovative and custom engineered unit load and material handling solutions for clients. Through the collaborative custom-engineered solutions approach, the Company identifies and recommends the ideal combination of consumables and material handling or packaging systems and solutions based on customers’ specific needs.

Millwood brings a complete platform of products and engineered solutions capabilities including unit load and material handling research and development labs and 1,700 dedicated employees in over 30 locations across the continental United States.