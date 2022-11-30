Mitsubishi HC Capital America and ACT Research are partnering on a 4-part weekly video series for commercial truck dealers and upfitters.

Flower Mound, TX – Specialty finance company Mitsubishi HC Capital America and ACT Research, a leader in commercial vehicle data analysis and forecasting, today announced that they are partnering on a four-part weekly video series, “A Conversation with ACT Research,” designed for commercial truck dealers, upfitters and end-users. Each of the three to four-minute videos covers a current topic of interest in transportation and provides alternative perspectives from industry veterans Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research and Kirk Mann, Senior Vice President and GM of Transportation Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America.

The video collaboration is the result of a long-standing affiliation between the two organizations, as well as a decade-long friendship between the two featured subject matter experts. The first video released on this week provides an economic overview of the commercial truck market, with following weeks’ topics examining equipment allocation, emerging technology and the total cost of ownership.

“We always work to bring value to our customers and make it as easy as possible to understand and be successful in the commercial truck market,” said Mann. “I’m thrilled to be working with ACT Research to demystify and expand knowledge of the most pressing issues our customers face.”

“With the rapid pace of change in the transportation industry, there is no silver bullet, one-size-fits-all approach in decision-making for truck buyers,” said Tam. “Partnering with Mitsubishi HC Capital America creates a unique opportunity for us to provide business intelligence for the sector that combines our different areas of expertise to help navigate the transportation ecosystem.”

The videos will be released weekly through December 20 and are available to view on Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s video series page, https://landingca.mhccna.com/videoseries/, along with additional information.

Mitsubishi HC Capital America and ACT Research will present a webinar at 11 a.m. EST on January 9, 2023, on how ACT Research’s data and analysis can help OEMs and other organizations with their business strategy. To register or for more information, visit https://landingca.mhccna.com/videoseries/.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is a specialty finance company that brings a consultative approach and expertise to customers of all sizes to help their businesses grow every day. Serving as a collaborative partner, we provide customized financing solutions for a wide range of industries, including work trucks/transportation, clean technology/mobility, manufacturing, construction, IT, staffing and healthcare. We are committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to improve the communities where we operate. Visit https://www.mhccna.com/en-us

About ACT Research

ACT Research is recognized as the leading publisher of commercial vehicle truck, trailer, and bus industry data, market analysis, and forecasts for the North America and China markets. ACT’s analytical services are used by all major North American truck and trailer manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as banking and investment companies. ACT Research is a contributor to the Blue Chip Economic Indicators and a member of the Wall Street Journal Economic Forecast Panel. ACT Research executives have received peer recognition, including election to the Board of Directors of the National Association for Business Economics, appointment as Consulting Economist to the National Private Truck Council, and the Lawrence R. Klein Award for Blue Chip Economic Indicators’ Most Accurate Economic Forecast over a four-year period. ACT Research senior staff members have earned accolades including Chicago Federal Reserve Automotive Outlook Symposium Best Overall Forecast, Wall Street Journal Top Economic Outlook, and USA Today Top 10 Economic Forecasters. More information can be found at www.actresearch.net.

Media contact: Diane Johnson, Four Leaf Public Relations, diane@fourleafpr.com, 703.203.7746

Bailey Schnur, ACT Research, bailey@actresearch.net, 812.379.2085 x 826