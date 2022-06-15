MODIFI rolled out a new open-for-all free shipment tracking tool for businesses to track and manage shipments seamlessly in one glance.

New York City – Global fintech MODIFI announced a new free shipment tracking tool available on its trade platform. Now businesses from all over the world can sign in to the platform and start tracking their shipments with just a few clicks. MODIFI’s advanced shipment tracking tool empowers exporters and importers to make informed decisions, improve cross-border logistics and excel at trade planning. It can be accessed via both web and mobile through the company’s website.

The shipment tracking tool allows users to seamlessly browse through their past and ongoing shipment reports in one single view. By uploading their Bill of Lading or typing in the container ID, users would gain visibility into their trades and get notified on updates, delays and arrivals.

“At MODIFI, we understand that for exporters and importers alike, the significance of getting their shipments right is crucial, especially while keeping up with constant supply chain disruptions and accounting for myriad regulations and requirements unique to each location across global commerce. We have introduced free, open access features like shipment tracking and notifications to empower both sellers and buyers to gain more control and predictability across their supply chain.” said Sven Brauer, COO & Co-founder of MODIFI.

Previously, the shipment tracking tool was exclusively available for existing MODIFI customers who made use of the company’s payment solutions. The recent update allows any user to access precise tracking information and notifications through the MODIFI trade platform free of charge, anytime, from anywhere.

“We are developing our platform into a comprehensive trade management hub that empowers businesses to optimize their cross-border trade. Our technology is already trusted by thousands of buyers and sellers across 40+ countries. Through the launch of our shipment tracking tool, we want to encourage more businesses to discover

MODIFI’s one stop platform that provides more ownership and visibility into their trade journeys. The shipment tracking tool is the first of many trade services to come as we’ll be introducing many more software solutions to help our users optimize their supply chains.” says Nelson Holzner, CEO & Co-Founder of MODIFI. MODIFI’s footprint spans the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia and North America – a cluster which encompasses approximately 80% of global imports and exports. The company has grown 4x year on year, launching in Pakistan and the UK in addition to its 8 existing markets.

About MODIFI:

MODIFI enables global commerce through a platform for business payments and trade management software. With MODIFI, sellers get paid instantly, while their buyers have the option to pay later. Our customers are also able to access a wide range of services that protect them from risk, and help them track and manage their shipments, all in one platform.

MODIFI is backed by MAERSK, GFC, Picus Capital, Intesa San Paolo and Heliad. Serving thousands of exporters and importers across more than 40 countries, MODIFI is present across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, the UAE, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, and Hong Kong.

