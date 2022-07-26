Muvi customers share their positive reviews and experiences on G2, a renowned peer-to-peer business software review platform and marketplace.

Muvi, one of the leading streaming platforms and enterprise SaaS solutions providers, is globally known for delivering the best video experiences to its audiences. Its continuous efforts in customer satisfaction have been acknowledged by G2 Reviews Platform, the leading provider of business software and services reviews.

G2 is a peer-to-peer review website that leverages its community data and user reviews to rate products and vendors listed on its website. Besides internal data, the company also relies on data aggregated from external review sites and social media networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated using their proprietary algorithm that factors in user satisfaction ratings from user review data while taking into account factors such as the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, and whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review. User reviews of Muvi’s offerings in the G2’s Customer Satisfaction Ratings represent the broad range of industries the company offers its services to, including Audio/Video Streaming, Information technology and services, telecommunications and law enforcement, etc.

In addition to becoming the Grid leader in customer satisfaction ratings for OTT Platforms, Muvi proudly earned the following badges in their respective categories:

Speaking on the received accreditation, Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO, Muvi said, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from reviews on G2.com as they represent the voice of our users and offer valuable insights to our potential customers. At Muvi, we continue to remain focused on delivering some leading-edge SaaS-based products to help our customers further drive their business goals. This recognition further strengthens our belief in our work as continues to resonate with our customer’s business requirements and motivates us to further our efforts to serve our customers with best-in-class products and services”

To learn more about what real users have to say about Muvi’s products and services, visit G2’s Muvi Review Page.

