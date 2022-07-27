Unique cartridge design provides high reliability, small footprint, and easy serviceability.

NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC, experts in solutions designed specifically for complex fluid handling pumping applications, announces the new NETZSCH NOTOS® 3NS multiple screw pump, the next generation in Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) pipeline booster pump technology. The efficient operation, low noise, small footprint, high reliability, and easy serviceability of this technology makes it ideal for pipeline booster pump service, whether in a LACT building for cold weather duty or sustaining the summer heat of the hot climate areas.

The NOTOS® 3NS stretches the boundaries with increased flow and pressure capability with greater reliability. The cartridge design makes servicing in the field an efficient, time saving operation. With the compact design and ability to cover 6,000 bpd and 750 psi, the NOTOS® 3NS provides flexibility unrivaled by other manufacturers.

Due to the optimization by means of the High Efficiency Unique Design (HEUD) concept, three screw pumps provides constant flow at any pressure in the pipeline. The state-of-the-art technology, precise tolerances and optimized screw profile guarantees that the noise level of the pump is lower than the motor

In addition to a drive screw that transmits torque via a thin hydrodynamic film, 3NS three screw pumps have two rotating, intermeshing driven screws. The design of the 3NS meets the oil standards including the American Petroleum Institute (API) standards with minimal changes.

These pumps are versatile and can be used in a wide variety of applications because they can be made from a wide range of materials and support different viscosities and temperatures. They are available in carbon steel and other alloys. The HEUD design, state-of-the-art manufacturing, an exclusive patented design and cartridge assembly ensure low maintenance and low life cycle costs.

About NETZSCH Pumps & Systems

NETZSCH Pumps & Systems has served markets worldwide for more than 60 years, providing customized, sophisticated solutions for applications in every industry type. Experts in solutions designed specifically for difficult pumping applications, NETZSCH supplies NEMO® progressing cavity pumps, TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps, and NOTOS® multi screw pumps, new PERIPRO™ peristaltic pumps as well as N.Mac® twin shaft grinders, macerators, barrel emptying units, metering technology and accessories. With a workforce of more than 2,200, NETZSCH Pumps & Systems is the largest business unit in the NETZSCH Group, with annual sales of more than 300 million Euros.