Nearly 300 New Hampshire-based businesses won $188M in government contracts with assistance from NH Procurement Technical Assistance Center.

CONCORD, N.H. – Last year, nearly 300 New Hampshire-based small businesses won $188 million in government contracts, thanks to assistance from NH Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC). Part of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA), PTAC provides free, confidential services to Granite State businesses with products and services to sell to the government at the federal, state or local level.

“Obtaining a government contract can be a lengthy and daunting process, but once secured, it provides a significant economic boost to a business and the state’s economy,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “The program streamlines complex government contracting procedures from start to finish, helping small businesses generate millions of dollars in revenue.”

Over the last five years, NH PTAC has secured $1.9 billion in primary contract awards and an additional $275 million in subcontracted awards. In addition to small businesses, NH PTAC assisted 14 New Hampshire-based corporations with government contracts in 2021.

“The government is always in need of a wide range of items, which are often produced right in our backyard,” said David Pease, program manager for NH PTAC. “Our program provides local businesses with an opportunity to significantly increase revenue and market share by working with our dedicated team of experts.”

NH PTAC training workshops help businesses stay abreast of new marketing practices and offer opportunities to forge important connections. Last summer, NH PTAC hosted a matchmaker event with contractors including BAE Systems, Albany Engineered Composites, Crane and Co. and 400 small businesses. To prepare local businesses for the events, workshops and webinars were held throughout the state.

New Hampshire success stories include Concord-based Advanced Kiosks/H32 Design, which creates self-service equipment for many industries. The company sought out NH PTAC after being approached by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs for assistance in streamlining its beneficiary kiosk platform. NH PTAC aided the company in the proposal development and documentation processes. The initial contract totaled nearly $420,000 and is now valued over $1.7 million.

“Government contracting requirements can be very complex, and for the past 18 years, NH PTAC has been our go-to resource,” said Howard Horn, president of Advanced Kiosks. “The staff has the expertise that helps us fully comprehend what we need to do in order to submit a successful bid and secure a contract.”

Additionally, New Hampshire rug manufacturer, Country Braid House, received a contract for the replacement of a 21.5-foot braided rug at the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City, Indiana. NH PTAC worked though the bidding process with the Tilton-based company, helping to secure a $45,000 contract with the National Parks Service.

For more information on the NH PTAC program and to register for upcoming events, visit: https://www.nheconomy.com/ptac.

About the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA)

The Department of Business and Economic Affairs is dedicated to enhancing the economic vitality of the State of New Hampshire while promoting it as a destination for domestic and international visitors. For more information visit www.nheconomy.com or www.choosenh.com.

About New Hampshire PTAC

The New Hampshire Procurement Technical Assistance Center is a cooperative program of the Division of Economic Development and the U.S. Department of Defense. It provides federal and state government contracting and subcontracting assistance to local private sector businesses in marketing goods and services. To date, NH PTAC has aided 867 local businesses with government contracting opportunities. For more information visit www.nheconomy.com/ptac.