Newcomb Spring Corp. announces the retirement of G. Donald Jacobson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Don Jacobson

Alpharetta, GA – Newcomb Spring Corp., a worldwide supplier of custom manufactured springs, wire forms and metal stampings, announces the retirement of G. Donald Jacobson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board.

He began his 53-year career with Newcomb Spring in 1969, notably as the third generation of the Jacobson family to serve as company leaders. Jacobson became President in 1988, a position he filled until 1999, when he was named Chief Executive Officer.

Focused on improving efficiencies and customer service, Jacobson invested in significant manufacturing upgrades, technology and equipment. Under his leadership, Newcomb Spring experienced a long period of expansion, with the opening of several new manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. Today, Newcomb Spring is an advanced coil spring and metal form manufacturing company with a network of seven plants in the United States and one plant in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

“Don has been a steadfast and innovative thought leader,” said Robert Jacobson, President, Newcomb Spring Corp. “He has exemplified our mission to be ‘First in Forming’ with his commitment to advancing technologies and proficiencies, while expanding our footprint to further serve the needs of our customers. His dedication to the staff and partners of Newcomb Spring, and to those in the spring and metal form industry, will continue to inspire us. We extend our congratulations to Don for a job well done and thank him for his tremendous service.”

During his career, Jacobson also served as President of the New England Spring Manufacturers Association, as well as President of the Spring Manufacturers Institute. As a leader in the metal forming industry, he shared his widely respected expertise during his tenure as Chairman of Springs Magazine and contributed to the creation and publication of the Spring Design Handbook, a popular manufacturing resource tool.

When asked about his plans for retirement, Jacobson noted, “after flying to all the Newcomb plants for so many years, I’ve decided to visit all the states in between. My wife and I bought an RV and are traveling state to state, visiting all the sites. And as an avid boater, I have booked a trip up the Erie Canal.”

“Spring and metal forming is my passion,” he continued. “Since my first day working loading docks to my retirement, I’m happy that Newcomb has thrived, and exceeded so many expectations.”

About Newcomb Spring Corp.

Newcomb Spring Corp. is a leading global supplier of compression springs, extension springs, torsion springs, wire forms, stampings, rings, hooks and battery contact springs. The company’s products are utilized in a variety of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, computer, medical, military and telecommunications. Family-owned and operated, Newcomb Spring Corp. is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA and offers additional facilities in California, Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Ontario, Canada. Newcomb Spring operates with ISO- 9001-certified quality systems and delivers a wide range of material capabilities in the manufacture of metal components, specializing in reliability, rapid response times and stringent quality control.