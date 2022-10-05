Nexxiot’s cargo monitors provide real-time monitoring of shipping containers for global program.

DALLAS /PRNewswire/ — Nexxiot, the global TradeTech pioneer, has beenselected by NTT DATA as the preferred IoT solution provider for Connected Product, a globalcargo tracking solution jointly developed by NTT DATA and SAP to improve insurancemanagement for global supply chains. Nexxiot’s Cargo Monitor, a revolutionary IoT sensordevice that delivers unbeatable connectivity and data performance in a compact, easy-to-usedesign, has been chosen by NTT DATA to provide monitoring and tracking of shippingcontainers for the Connected Product solution. NTT DATA plans to deploy more than 600,000of Nexxiot’s Cargo Monitor devices over the next five years.

“Nexxiot is pleased to partner with NTT DATA on their groundbreaking Connected Productsolution,” said Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot. “By connecting real-time monitoring withautomated cargo insurance payments, this initiative clearly demonstrates yet another benefitof the TradeTech revolution. The digitalization of cargo not only creates enhanced visibility andtransparency; the sky is the limit in terms of the value Nexxiot’s IoT technology can create for allplayers in the global value network.”

As the global value chain becomes increasingly complex and is threatened by numeroussources of disruption, cargo losses due to inadequate shipping conditions are a growingproblem. Pinpointing the cause of damages to cargo in transit is almost impossible withoutreal-time data on the location, status and environmental conditions of goods in transit.

NTT DATA and SAP’s Connected Product, powered by SAP Business Network for Logistics,seeks to solve this challenge by connecting the solution to IoT devices to monitor fragile andenvironmentally sensitive cargo. Nexxiot has been chosen by NTT DATA as the preferred IoTsolution provider for Connected Product. By enabling end-to-end, real-time monitoring oftransportation conditions, the Nexxiot Cargo Monitor tracks variables that could affect ashipment. The collected data can be configured through Connected Product to automaticallytrigger and execute insurance policies if goods are not transported under certain pre-definedconditions.

“Our shared vision is to create a new era of digitally connected value chain solutions,” saidXavier Rovira, Global Head of SAP Unit at NTT DATA EMEAL, NTT DATA. “Nexxiot’s CargoMonitors are a critical piece of our effort to increase visibility, reduce supply chain disruptionsand support a smarter and more sustainable world.”

Nexxiot’s Cargo Monitors were selected by NTT DATA after an extensive pilot program. TheConnected Product pilot program, which utilized 500 Nexxiot Cargo Monitors, tracked 400 liveshipments which were delivered in Europe, Asia and the U.S. from March to August 2022.Throughout the course of the pilot, the shipments were monitored along more than 5 millionkilometers of their journeys and more than 200,000 data points were collected for analysis.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is a TradeTech pioneer with a mission to enable easier, safer, and cleaner transportationfor all stakeholders in the global supply chain.

Nexxiot’s IoT hardware, software and analytics create transparency to improve efficiency andpreserve value across supply networks. The technology mitigates risks to people, infrastructureand cargo and reduces emissions and loss.

The company empowers carriers, cargo owners and other transportation participants tomonitor the location, status and conditions of their assets and cargo in real-time, anywhere inthe world. Sophisticated Big Data analytics delivers business intelligence at scale to driveefficiency, process automation and achieve sustainability targets.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., with aninternational team of employees from 28 countries. For more information,visit www.nexxiot.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA, part of the NTT Group, is a global innovative company providing business and ITservices with its headquarters in Tokyo. The company helps its customers in theirtransformation processes via consultancy, industrial solutions, commercial process services,digital and IT modernisation and managed services. NTT DATA enables them—and society as awhole—to move confidently towards the digital future. The company proves its commitment tothe long-term success of its customers, combining a global scope with local service to workwith them in over 50 countries around the world. To learn more, please visit nttdata.com.

